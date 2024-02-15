Lainey Wilson Reflects on Country Music's 'Comeback' As She Teases New Single

In the immortal words of Barbara Mandrell, Lainey Wilson was country when country wasn't cool. However, she's glad to see the genre she loves gaining more of a widespread audience.

"Country's been having the comeback of a lifetime and all I [got to] say is, I'm here for it," she wrote on Twitter. "It's always been cool in our book, but welcome to the party y'all! 'Country's Cool Again' will be out everywhere this Friday."

Wilson's post included a very brief teaser of the song. From the sound of things, the punchy chorus drips with Southern rock swagger.

She posted a different snippet on TikTok and Instagram along with a lengthier caption.

"Country isn't just a genre for me or for any of us that live and breathe it every single day," she wrote.." It's a way of life. It's always been cool and I think I speak for everyone when I say, we're just glad it's gettin' a lil more recognition and love these days. Welcome to the party, cowgirls and cowboys."

The new song comes at a time when Wilson's atop the country music mountain. She's the defending CMA Entertainer of the Year, making her the first woman to win the organization's top honor since Taylor Swift in 2011. More impressively, Wilson's Bell Bottom Country earned the singer-songwriter her first Grammy award (Best Country Album).

Wilson's pop culture takeover's also included her role on "Yellowstone" and, most recently, her appearance in Coors Light's 2024 Super Bowl ad.

"Country's Cool Again" doubles as the title of Wilson's next tour. The trek across North America begins on May 31 in Nashville and lasts through November. Ian Munsick, Zach Top and Jackson Dean will provide opening support on select dates.