Back in the fall of 2023, country star after country star announced their touring plans for 2024.

Some, like Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood, lengthened their residencies in Las Vegas. Others, like Ashley McBryde, extended ongoing tours into the new year. Chris Stapleton confirmed the return of his annual traveling troupe of roots country outsiders, while Zach Bryan plotted his most ambitious headlining tour to date. In Dan + Shay's case, the duo will tour when they're not occupied with their co-coaching role on "The Voice," which returns to NBC on Feb. 26.

Attending major tours doubles as an opportunity to see the next wave of potential country stars. For example, Luke Combs is taking Colby Acuff on the road, while Zach Top will be in the main support slot for Lainey Wilson's US tour. There's also some stacked tour pairings, such as established name Carly Pearce's run opening for living legend Tim McGraw.

Read on for 20 tours of note that were announced by Jan. 3, 2024. A lengthier list of country and Americana tours follows and will be updated throughout the year. Others not listed here, such as Jelly Roll, have a long list of festival dates and other concerts listed on their websites. Plus, several festivals of note —from Stagecoach to AmericanaFest— have yet to reveal their 2024 lineups.

1 of 20 Cody Johnson's The Leather Tour Dates: Jan. 19 - Aug. 17

Supporting Acts: Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael

Additional Details: Chris Janson will replace Moore for the Feb. 10 tour stop in Arkansas. 2 of 20 Scotty McCreery's Cab in a Solo Tour Dates: Jan. 26 - March 16

Supporting Acts: Anne Wilson, Greylan James and Noah Hicks

Additional Details: McCreery's tour focuses on the East Coast and the Midwest. 3 of 20 Jo Dee Messina's Heads Carolina Tails California Tour Dates: Feb. 3 - Aug. 2

Supporting Acts: TBA

Additional Details: The tour builds off Messina's recent career renaissance. 4 of 20 Ashley McBryde's The Devil I Know Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - June 15

Supporting Acts: Will Jones, Kasey Tyndall, Meg McRee, JD Clayton, Harper O'Neill and Bella White

Additional Details: McBryde began this tour in 2023. 5 of 20 Blake Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - March 29

Supporting Acts: Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts

Additional Details: Shelton's tour will transform arenas into intimate honky tonks. 6 of 20 Brad Paisley's Son of the Mountains World Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 10

Supporting Acts: TBA

Additional Details: Five of Paisley's nine overseas dates are part of the C2C Festival. 7 of 20 Dan + Shay's On the Map Tour Dates: Feb. 29 - April 13

Supporting Acts: Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters

Additional Details: Dan + Shay will juggle "The Voice" responsibilities with a slate of tour dates. 8 of 20 Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour Dates: March 2 - Aug. 22

Supporting Acts: Allen Stone, Elle King, Grace Potter, Lainey Wilson, Marcus King, Marty Stuart, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, the War and Treaty, Turnpike Troubadours and Willie Nelson

Additional Details: Stapleton's touring festival returns in 2024. 9 of 20 Zach Bryan's The Quittin' Time Tour Dates: March 6 - Dec. 19

Supporting Acts: The Middle East, Levi Turner, Sierra Ferrell, Jason Isbell, Matt Maeson, Turnpike Troubadours and Sheryl Crow

Additional Details: Bryan's most ambitious tour to date includes four stadium concerts. 10 of 20 Carrie Underwood's Reflections: The Las Vegas Residency Dates: March 6 - Aug. 24

Supporting Acts: N/A

Additional Details: Underwood's Las Vegas residency returns for a third year. 11 of 20 Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour Dates: March 14 - June 27

Supporting Acts: Carly Pearce

Additional Details: McGraw and Pearce will share 33 stages in the US and Canada. 12 of 20 Lainey Wilson Tour Dates Dates: March 20 - May 3 (Global Tour) and May 31 - Nov. 15 (Country's Cool Again Tour)

Supporting Acts: Zach Top, Ian Munsick and Jackson Dean (Country's Cool Again Tour)

Additional Details: Wilson has multiple tours happening in 2024. 13 of 20 Brothers Osborne's Might As Well Be Us Tour Dates: March 28 - June 29

Supporting Acts: Stephen Wilson Jr., The Cadillac Three, Zach Top, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards and Caylee Hammack

Additional Details: The Grammy-winning sibling duo's tour passes through several major markets, including Atlanta and Las Vegas. 14 of 20 Kane Brown's In the Air Tour Dates: March 28 - Sept. 14

Supporting Acts: Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Locash, RaeLynn, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell and Parmalee

Additional Details: Brown put together one of the most stacked list of opening acts —which vary by date— for his 2024 tour. 15 of 20 Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour Dates: April 12 - Aug. 10

Supporting Acts: Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Colby Acuff and Drew Parker

Additional Details: Combs will have consecutive weekend dates in each city. 16 of 20 Darius Rucker's European Starting Fires Tour Dates: April 19 - May 11

Supporting Acts: TBA

Additional Details: The US leg of Rucker's tour took place in 2023. His American concert dates for 2024 begin on May 30. 17 of 20 Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Tour Dates: April 20 - Aug. 24

Supporting Acts: Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker

Additional Details: Chesney has 18 dates planned— mostly at NFL stadiums. 18 of 20 George Strait's Stadium Tour Dates: May 4 - Dec. 7

Supporting Acts: Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town

Additional Details: Strait, Stapleton and Little Big Town toured together in 2023. 19 of 20 Shania Twain's Come on Over — The Las Vegas Residency — All the Hits! Dates: May 10 - Dec. 14

Supporting Acts: N/A

Additional Details: Twain will perform some of her greatest hits each night at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. 20 of 20 Garth Brooks' Plus One/ Las Vegas Residency Dates: Sept. 26 - Dec. 22

Supporting Acts: N/A

Additional Details: The 18 new dates continue Brooks' multi-year residency.

Additional Tours

Noah Kahan's We'll All Be Here Forever Tour (Jan. 7 - Aug. 27)

The Red Clay Strays' Way Too Long Tour (Jan. 10 - April 12)

Jackson Dean's Head Full of Noise Tour (Jan. 12 - April 13)

Sierra Ferrell's Shoot for the Moon Tour (Jan. 15 - July 26)

Parker McCollum's Burn It Down Tour (Jan. 18.- Aug. 21)

Aaron Watson's Armadillo Dance Hall Tour (Jan. 19 - Feb. 24)

Flatland Cavalry's Wandering Star Tour (Jan. 25 - May 4)

Wyatt Flores' Times are Getting Hard Tour (Jan. 25 - July 18)

Sam Barber's 'Til I Return Tour (Jan. 27 - July 11)

Bailey Zimmerman's Religiously The Tour (Feb. 1 - May 20)

Jordan Davis' Damn Good Time World Tour (Feb. 2 - Oct. 20)

Muscadine Bloodline's Low Hangin' Fruit Tour (Feb. 2 - March 23)

Priscilla Block's Hey Jack Tour (Feb. 7 - May 4)

Cody Jinks' Change the Game Tour (Feb. 8 - Oct. 12)

Midland's Up in Texas Tour (Feb. 9 - May 3)

Tyler Childers' Mule Pull Tour (Feb. 15 - May 29)

Hailey Whitters' Can't Tie'r Down Tour (Feb. 15 - March 30)

Clint Black's Killin' Time 35th Anniversary World Tour (Feb. 16 - July 11)

Adam Doleac's Wrong Side of the Sunrise Tour (Feb. 21 - May 18)

Russell Dickerson's Big Wheels and Back Roads Tour (Feb. 22 - June 15)

Sam Hunt's Outskirts Tour (Feb. 22 - April 13)

Kylie Morgan's Making It Up as I Go Tour (Feb. 29 - May 11)

Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency (March 20 - April 5)

Dustin Lynch's Killed the Cowboy Tour (April 2 - May 11)

The Cadillac Three's The Years Go Fast Tour (April 3 - June 22)

Hank Williams Jr.'s 45 Years of Family Tradition Tour (April 5 - Sept. 14)

Charles Esten's Love Ain't Pretty Tour (April 20 - May 10)

Cole Swindell's Win the Night Tour (May 16 - July 27)

READ MORE: 15 Best Country Albums of 2023