AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the Daytime Village at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival at the new state-of-the-art venue Moody Center on May 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
2024 Country Music Tours: A Complete Guide

Dates range from global tour stops to Vegas residency appearances.

Back in the fall of 2023, country star after country star announced their touring plans for 2024.

Some, like Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood, lengthened their residencies in Las Vegas. Others, like Ashley McBryde, extended ongoing tours into the new year. Chris Stapleton confirmed the return of his annual traveling troupe of roots country outsiders, while Zach Bryan plotted his most ambitious headlining tour to date. In Dan + Shay's case, the duo will tour when they're not occupied with their co-coaching role on "The Voice," which returns to NBC on Feb. 26.

Attending major tours doubles as an opportunity to see the next wave of potential country stars. For example, Luke Combs is taking Colby Acuff on the road, while Zach Top will be in the main support slot for Lainey Wilson's US tour. There's also some stacked tour pairings, such as established name Carly Pearce's run opening for living legend Tim McGraw.

Read on for 20 tours of note that were announced by Jan. 3, 2024. A lengthier list of country and Americana tours follows and will be updated throughout the year. Others not listed here, such as Jelly Roll, have a long list of festival dates and other concerts listed on their websites. Plus, several festivals of note —from Stagecoach to AmericanaFest— have yet to reveal their 2024 lineups.

Cody Johnson's The Leather Tour

Dates: Jan. 19 - Aug. 17
Supporting Acts: Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael
Additional Details: Chris Janson will replace Moore for the Feb. 10 tour stop in Arkansas.

Scotty McCreery's Cab in a Solo Tour

Scotty McCreery performs onstage at Ryman Auditorium on March 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee

Dates: Jan. 26 - March 16
Supporting Acts: Anne Wilson, Greylan James and Noah Hicks
Additional Details: McCreery's tour focuses on the East Coast and the Midwest.

Jo Dee Messina's Heads Carolina Tails California Tour

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 11: Jo Dee Messina performs during the 2023 Tidal Wave Fest on August 11, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dates: Feb. 3 - Aug. 2
Supporting Acts: TBA
Additional Details: The tour builds off Messina's recent career renaissance.

Ashley McBryde's The Devil I Know Tour

Ashley McBryde onstage

Dates: Feb. 22 - June 15
Supporting Acts: Will Jones, Kasey Tyndall, Meg McRee, JD Clayton, Harper O'Neill and Bella White
Additional Details: McBryde began this tour in 2023.

Blake Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Editorial Use Only.

Dates: Feb. 22 - March 29
Supporting Acts: Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts
Additional Details: Shelton's tour will transform arenas into intimate honky tonks.

Brad Paisley's Son of the Mountains World Tour

Brad Paisley performs "Mud on The Tires" during 2005 CMT Music Awards - Show at Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Dates: Feb. 27 - March 10
Supporting Acts: TBA
Additional Details: Five of Paisley's nine overseas dates are part of the C2C Festival.

Dan + Shay's On the Map Tour

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform On "Today" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 16, 2021 in New York City.

Dates: Feb. 29 - April 13
Supporting Acts: Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters
Additional Details: Dan + Shay will juggle "The Voice" responsibilities with a slate of tour dates.

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour

Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dates: March 2 - Aug. 22
Supporting Acts: Allen Stone, Elle King, Grace Potter, Lainey Wilson, Marcus King, Marty Stuart, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, the War and Treaty, Turnpike Troubadours and Willie Nelson
Additional Details: Stapleton's touring festival returns in 2024.

Zach Bryan's The Quittin' Time Tour

Dates: March 6 - Dec. 19
Supporting Acts: The Middle East, Levi Turner, Sierra Ferrell, Jason Isbell, Matt Maeson, Turnpike Troubadours and Sheryl Crow
Additional Details: Bryan's most ambitious tour to date includes four stadium concerts.

Carrie Underwood's Reflections: The Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood performs "Before He Cheats" during 2007 CMT Music Awards - Show at The Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Dates: March 6 - Aug. 24
Supporting Acts: N/A
Additional Details: Underwood's Las Vegas residency returns for a third year.

Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour

Dates: March 14 - June 27
Supporting Acts: Carly Pearce
Additional Details: McGraw and Pearce will share 33 stages in the US and Canada.

Lainey Wilson Tour Dates

Indio, CA - April 30: Singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson performs on the Mane Stage at the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio Sunday, April 30, 2023. Stagecoach is billed as the largest country music festival in the world.

Dates: March 20 - May 3 (Global Tour) and May 31 - Nov. 15 (Country's Cool Again Tour)
Supporting Acts: Zach Top, Ian Munsick and Jackson Dean (Country's Cool Again Tour)
Additional Details: Wilson has multiple tours happening in 2024.

Brothers Osborne's Might As Well Be Us Tour

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 05: John Osborne (L) and TJ Osborne of the band Brothers Osborne performs at House of Blues on January 5, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dates: March 28 - June 29
Supporting Acts: Stephen Wilson Jr., The Cadillac Three, Zach Top, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards and Caylee Hammack
Additional Details: The Grammy-winning sibling duo's tour passes through several major markets, including Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Kane Brown's In the Air Tour

Kane Brown performs onstage at the Fourth Edition of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location held at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023

Dates: March 28 - Sept. 14
Supporting Acts: Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Locash, RaeLynn, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell and Parmalee
Additional Details: Brown put together one of the most stacked list of opening acts —which vary by date— for his 2024 tour.

Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville's Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dates: April 12 - Aug. 10
Supporting Acts: Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Colby Acuff and Drew Parker
Additional Details: Combs will have consecutive weekend dates in each city.

Darius Rucker's European Starting Fires Tour

arius Rucker performs during Day 1 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee

Dates: April 19 - May 11
Supporting Acts: TBA
Additional Details: The US leg of Rucker's tour took place in 2023. His American concert dates for 2024 begin on May 30.

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Tour

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 26: Kenny Chesney performs in concert during "Trip Around The Sun" tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dates: April 20 - Aug. 24
Supporting Acts: Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker
Additional Details: Chesney has 18 dates planned— mostly at NFL stadiums.

George Strait's Stadium Tour

Musician George Strait performs onstage at George Strait's 'The Cowboy Rides Away Tour' final stop at AT&T Stadium at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)

Dates: May 4 - Dec. 7
Supporting Acts: Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town
Additional Details: Strait, Stapleton and Little Big Town toured together in 2023.

Shania Twain's Come on Over — The Las Vegas Residency — All the Hits!

Dates: May 10 - Dec. 14
Supporting Acts: N/A
Additional Details: Twain will perform some of her greatest hits each night at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Garth Brooks' Plus One/ Las Vegas Residency

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Dates: Sept. 26 - Dec. 22
Supporting Acts: N/A
Additional Details: The 18 new dates continue Brooks' multi-year residency.

Additional Tours

Noah Kahan's We'll All Be Here Forever Tour (Jan. 7 - Aug. 27)
The Red Clay Strays' Way Too Long Tour (Jan. 10 - April 12)
Jackson Dean's Head Full of Noise Tour (Jan. 12 - April 13)
Sierra Ferrell's Shoot for the Moon Tour (Jan. 15 - July 26)
Parker McCollum's Burn It Down Tour (Jan. 18.- Aug. 21)
Aaron Watson's Armadillo Dance Hall Tour (Jan. 19 - Feb. 24)
Flatland Cavalry's Wandering Star Tour (Jan. 25 - May 4)
Wyatt Flores' Times are Getting Hard Tour (Jan. 25 - July 18)
Sam Barber's 'Til I Return Tour (Jan. 27 - July 11)
Bailey Zimmerman's Religiously The Tour (Feb. 1 - May 20)
Jordan Davis' Damn Good Time World Tour (Feb. 2 - Oct. 20)
Muscadine Bloodline's Low Hangin' Fruit Tour (Feb. 2 - March 23)
Priscilla Block's Hey Jack Tour (Feb. 7 - May 4)
Cody Jinks' Change the Game Tour (Feb. 8 - Oct. 12)
Midland's Up in Texas Tour (Feb. 9 - May 3)
Tyler Childers' Mule Pull Tour (Feb. 15 - May 29)
Hailey Whitters' Can't Tie'r Down Tour (Feb. 15 - March 30)
Clint Black's Killin' Time 35th Anniversary World Tour (Feb. 16 - July 11)
Adam Doleac's Wrong Side of the Sunrise Tour (Feb. 21 - May 18)
Russell Dickerson's Big Wheels and Back Roads Tour (Feb. 22 - June 15)
Sam Hunt's Outskirts Tour (Feb. 22 - April 13)
Kylie Morgan's Making It Up as I Go Tour (Feb. 29 - May 11)
Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency (March 20 - April 5)
Dustin Lynch's Killed the Cowboy Tour (April 2 - May 11)
The Cadillac Three's The Years Go Fast Tour (April 3 - June 22)
Hank Williams Jr.'s 45 Years of Family Tradition Tour (April 5 - Sept. 14)
Charles Esten's Love Ain't Pretty Tour (April 20 - May 10)
Cole Swindell's Win the Night Tour (May 16 - July 27)

