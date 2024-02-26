Reba McEntire Addresses Rumors That She's Leaving 'The Voice'

"The Voice" Season 25 kicks off Monday night (Feb. 26), but before coaches start hearing blind auditions, Reba McEntire is setting one thing straight.

The country Queen/two-time "The Voice" coach took to social media over the weekend to reject rumors that she is leaving the show. She shared a screenshot of an article that alleges her impending exit from the show. She vehemently declines the claims in a written caption.

"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving 'The Voice,'" she writes. "This is not true."

She continues, saying that the aim of the article is to scam readers into buying weight loss products they falsely claim McEntire recommends.

"These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products," she writes. "This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product. Please report these posts if you see them on Facebook or Instagram."

Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product. — Reba McEntire (@reba) February 26, 2024

Fans and fellow celebrities came to McEntire's defense in the comments. Former "The Voice" contestant Jacquie Roar wrote, "I genuinely hate these scammers. It's so draining trying to keep everyone safe from them. I totally empathize mama." Kristin Chenoweth, similarly, wrote, "Ridiculous!" Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass joked, "Craaaaap. I already bought them!"

The new season of the show marks McEntire's second term as a coach, as she replaced the seat left by Blake Shelton. Although McEntire didn't take home the trophy on her first run, she coached a successful team with two of her singers making it to the Top 5. McEntire returns to coach alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper and brand new coaches and owners of the first-ever double chair, Dan + Shay.

"The Voice" premieres Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.