Lainey Wilson hit the red carpet at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18, channeling the '90s in the best way possible. The recent Grammy winner is one of the performers during the 2024 ceremony, which also features performances from Lenny Kravitz and Kylie Minogue.

The country star donned a black cowboy hat with her jumpsuit that featured a halter top and her signature bellbottoms. Her long blonde hair was worn down with loose beachy waves and natural makeup, completing her look.

While chatting with E! red carpet host Laverne Cox, Wilson admitted she was "still on cloud nine" after winning her very first Grammy Award for Best Country Album on Feb. 4. It's been a whirlwind year for the country star and "Yellowstone" actor who also took home Album of the Year for Bellbottom Country at the 2023 ACM and CMA Awards in addition to being named Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs.

After asking Wilson about her upcoming new music, which she teased gives a "tip of the hat to the old stuff," Cox asked about Wilson's history as a Hannah Montana impersonator.

Prior to her singing career kicking off, Wilson notably impersonated Miley Cyrus's character Hannah Montana from her popular Disney series everywhere from children's birthdays to retirement communities, she explained. Wilson admitted that though she and Cyrus have never had the chance to meet, she's been told by country legend Dolly Parton, who is Cyrus's godmother, that they are quite similar. Based on that, Wilson noted, "I think we're soul sisters."

In addition to performing, Wilson landed nominations for Female Country Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year. Cyrus was also nominated for Female Artist of the Year.