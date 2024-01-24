Lainey Wilson, Former 'Hannah Montana' Impersonator, Wants to Collaborate With Miley Cyrus

Lainey Wilson is one of the top acts in country music, but back when she was starting out on her musical journey, she worked as a "Hannah Montana" impersonator. Wilson recounted her past job playing the part of Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana character at children's birthday parties while in high school, and she revealed a dream collaboration which would bring her story full circle.

Chatting with Glamour for a recent feature, Wilson said the job of Hannah Montana impersonator was one gig of many that started to get her career off the ground.

"I played every honky-tonk talent search, every kind of Colgate Country Showdown, you name it," she says. "In high school my job was impersonating Hannah Montana. I would do four or five birthday parties a weekend. Sometimes I would open up as Lainey Wilson and then I'd run backstage and change into my Hannah Montana wig and do my 15-song karaoke show. I've been grinding since I was nine years old. I needed to prove to myself and my family that I'm really serious about this."

Wilson eventually moved on from that job and moved herself to Nashville, Tenn. when she was 19 years old in a camper trailer. Now, more than 10 years later, the 31-year-old has a CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year under her belt and two 2024 Grammy nominations pending. At this point, Wilson could have her pick of artists to collaborate with, and Miley Cyrus, the singer whose character she once impersonated, is on the list.

"At some point in time, me and Miley Cyrus have to work together," she said.

Wilson also says she enjoys listening to artists like Noah Kahan and Allen Stone, and she listed the Rolling Stones as a band she'd like to cover. She also shared what she sees as a "big shift" in country music, and she revealed where she buys her signature bell bottom pants.

