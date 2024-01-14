Lainey Wilson to Collaborate With Iconic Southern Rock Band

Lainey Wilson lived her rock 'n' roll dream in a new way when collaborating with the Black Crowes on the unreleased song "Wilted Rose." It'll appear on the Atlanta-based rockers' first album in 15 years, Happiness Bastards (out March 15).

Per Rolling Stone, "Wilson harmonizes with vocalist Chris Robinson" on the "gospel-tinged number." The outlet adds that Wilson's connection to the Black Cowes began when she met Chris and his brother and bandmate Rich Robinson at last April's CMT Music Awards.

"I'm so excited to be apart of the new the Black Crowes record," Wilson told Rolling Stone. "I'm a huge fan of their music and their legacy has truly withstood the test of time. I can't wait for people to hear our song, 'Wilted Rose.' It's a little country, a little rock 'n' roll and a whole lot of soul."

On Dec. 31, Wilson further proved her rock cred by joining Elle King and Lynyrd Skynyrd for a rendition of "Sweet Home Alabama" that aired live on the CBS broadcast "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash."

Wilson has a busy year ahead. She's nominated for two Grammy Awards: one for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (for "Save Me" collaboration with Jelly Roll) and one for Best Country Album (for Bell Bottom Country). She'll kick off her headlining Country's Cool Again North American Tour with Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick and Zach Top as support on May 31 at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater.

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer is also nominated for the People's Choice Awards. Wilson earned a nod for Female Artist of the Year alongside Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. She's also nominated for Female Country Artist of the Year alongside Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney and Shania Twain.