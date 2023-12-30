Jackson Dean on Performing on 'Nashville's Big Bash' and His New Year's Resolution for 2024

Jackson Dean will enter 2024 doing what he does best: bringing heartfelt, high-powered country music to the masses. After a whirlwind year in which he joined Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi and Parker McCollum on the road and announced his first headlining tour, Dean will ring in 2024 by performing at Nashville's Big Bash, a New Year's Eve special airing on CBS, also featuring performances from co-host Elle King, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins and a collaboration between Brothers Osborne and Trombone Shorty.
