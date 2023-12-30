Jackson Dean on Performing on 'Nashville's Big Bash' and His New Year's Resolution for 2024

Jackson Dean will enter 2024 doing what he does best: bringing heartfelt, high-powered country music to the masses. After a whirlwind year in which he joined Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi and Parker McCollum on the road and announced his first headlining tour, Dean will ring in 2024 by performing at Nashville's Big Bash, a New Year's Eve special airing on CBS, also featuring performances from co-host Elle King, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins and a collaboration between Brothers Osborne and Trombone Shorty.

Of the event, Dean says he's most excited "to be singin' with a good friend and to have a New Years in Nashville."

"That means on and off stage," Dean explains. "That wind is crucial to hit notes and is good all around for singing and good ol' mental stability."

Dean has plenty to look forward to in 2024. He'll kick off his headlining tour in January and will join Lainey Wilson on the road later in the year.

"As it reads right now we got a pretty damn good year of work ahead of us," he says. "Split between 11 weeks of headline touring with myself Dee White and Mae Estes, going to Australia and Europe again, the festival season, and then touring with Ms. Lainey Wilson. And cant forget eventually releasing some more tunes."

"Nashville's Big Bash" will air live on CBS on Sun., Dec. 31 from 7:30 - 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - 1:05 a.m. ET. It'll stream live on Paramount+ for Paramount + with Showtime subscribers, and it'll be available on demand the following day for those subscribers as well as those with Paramount+ Essential accounts.