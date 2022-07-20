Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country, folk, bluegrass and Americana songs for the Wide Open Country Six Pack.

This week's roundup includes an ode to pure love from Kelsey Waldon, two new duets from elite country stortellers and a sweeping ballad filled with western imagery from Kelsea Ballerini.

Here are 6 new songs you need to know this week.

"Simple as Love," Kelsey Waldon

Since the release of her debut album The Goldmine, Kelsey Waldon has proven herself to be one of the most compelling young country storytellers. Mentored by songwriting legend John Prine, Waldon already has a rich catalog of stone cold country heartbreakers, but as the Kentucky-raised artist explains, her discography has been a little light on good old fashioned country love songs. That all changes with "Simple as Love," a tender celebration of pure love -- the kind that feels like it's always been there, just like the moon, a heartbeat or a "monarch to a mimosa tree."

"I was at home sitting on my back porch and I started thinking about how I've got all these heartbreak songs and drinking songs, but I'm not experiencing any of that anymore," Waldon said in a statement. "I'm at a point where I'm in a healthy relationship with someone who actually cares about me, and I wanted to write a song that expresses what love feels like in its purest form."

"Simple as Love" is the latest release from Waldon's forthcoming Shooter Jennings-produced album No Regular Dog (out August 12 via Oh Boy Records).

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"Wild Palomino," Zac Brown Band feat. Cody Johnson

Zac Brown Band's namesake rarely disappoints when recording songs he co-wrote about romance ("Love and Sunsets") or the beauty of his home state of Georgia ("Homegrown"). Brown kept both trends going in one fell swoop on 2021's The Comeback with "Wild Palomino."

How, then, can a textbook example of two of the band's strong suits get further sweetened for the forthcoming expanded edition of The Comeback? The ideal duet partner does the trick with the addition of elite country vocalist and storyteller Cody Johnson.

-- Bobby Moore

"A Guitar, a Singer and a Song," Wade Bowen feat. Vince Gill

By no stretch does Wade Bowen need to sweat having a lasting musical legacy in Texas, Tennessee or anyplace else. Yet even he occasionally questions the meaning of life itself, per "A Singer, a Guitar and a Song," a co-write with country music philosopher Lori McKenna.

"The whole point of doing what we do is to not be forgotten, to try to leave a mark on the world with a guitar and with your songs and with your voice," Bowen shared in a press release. "We don't think about it until we get a couple decades into our career: 'Have I done enough that people will remember me?'"

The acoustic, as-western-as-country justification for both the song and its singer pairs Bowen with Vince Gill, a legend with even fewer reasons to doubt his place in history.

"A Guitar, a Singer and a Song" previews Bowen's new album Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth (out Aug. 12 on Thirty Tigers).

-- Bobby Moore

"Y'all Life," Walker Hayes

Walker Hayes is back with another single, "Y'all Life," which he co-wrote with rapper Nelly, Pete Good, Josh Jenkins and Jason Epperson. The country singer also released the music video for the song, which was filmed in Chapel Hill, Tennessee with help from locals. The result is a charming, Friday night football setting featuring the local high school football team, a marching band, cheerleaders and several fans from the town.

"'Y'all Life' is meant to celebrate life and livin' in the moment, even if that means things are a little messy, that just means you're busy livin'. Take me and my family for instance. We're normal people. We have a garage on the front of our house, we live down the street from a strip mall," Walker stated.

Walker is getting ready to embark on his headlining arena tour, Glad You're Here, which is named after the book he co-wrote with Craig Allen Cooper. The book is inspired by Hayes' song "Craig," which shares the singer's journey to sobriety and finding Christ.

--Silke Jasso

"LOVE IS A COWBOY," Kelsea Ballerini

I love Kelsea Ballerini, so I've been eagerly waiting on her upcoming new album Subject to Change. While her last album explored some genre-bending songs that skewed more country-pop, "LOVE IS A COWBOY" is just a good old-fashioned country ballad. Ballerini co-wrote her new song with Jesse Frasure and Parker Welling, with lyrics exploring how love itself is similar to the attractive traits possessed by rugged cowboys. It's a simple concept, but it's effective when you combine Ballerini's stunning vocals with clever lyrics like "Rough around the edges, stops you in your tracks / Wrecks you in the worst way when it looks like that / Knocks you off the horse but it keeps you comin' back / Love is a cowboy." I always enjoy modern Kelsea, but this song really throws it back to her country roots that shaped her career, which gets me even more excited for her new album.

"This is a season of becoming, healing, loving, dancing and feeling," Ballerini explained of her upcoming album in a video on Instagram. "And like everything, it is subject to change."

In a TikTok Q&A video, the country star also revealed that her new music "is heavily influenced" by "'90s female country."

-- Courtney Fox

"Way Home," Tyler Hubbard

I'm a big fan of the Florida Georgia Line boys, but as much as I love them together, I've been enjoying each musician exploring their respective solo careers. Hubbard co-wrote "Way Home" with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith. It's one of the very first songs he started working on after deciding to pursue a career outside of FGL. This is the second new song he's released following his solo debut, "5 Foot 9," and it doesn't disappoint. The country star sings about how he's influenced by his faith, revisiting his country roots in a traditional ballad that manages to set itself apart with Hubbard's unique sound and touching lyrics that really resonate -- "Well, they say that life is a highway / And I've put some miles on mine / More than one time, I took the wrong two-lane / Just lettin' my horses run wild / I just ride in the seat next to Jesus / 'Cause I know He knows the way home."

"For me, this is a personal song, that allows fans to get to know me on an even deeper level," Hubbard told American Songwriter. "This song is a reflection on where I've been, where I am now, and where I'm headed. It's become my personal reminder, on a regular basis, of who's really driving this truck we call life. Thank God it ain't me."

-- Courtney Fox

Looking for more new country songs? Check out our full 2022 new country playlist below.

