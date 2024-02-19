Brown is nominated for Male Country Artist of the Year.

Country superstar Kane Brown turned heads on the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet. The "Thank God" singer proved he's the ultimate girl-dad by channeling the Movie of the Year nominee "Barbie" in a blush pink blazer, paired with black slacks and a knit cap. The singer, who's nominated for a People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year, tied the look together with a trio of delicate necklaces.

Brown is nominated for Male Country Artist of the Year alongside Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan.

Country singer Lainey Wilson, who's up for Female Artist of the Year and Female Country Artist of the Year, will take the stage for the 2024 People's Choice Awards to perform.

The People's Choice Awards, hosted by actor Simu Liu, air live on Sunday, Feb. 18 on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. The awards will celebrate Movie of the Year, Action Movie of the Year, Comedy Movie of the Year, Drama Movie of the Year, Male Movie Star of the Year, Female Movie Star of the Year, Action Movie Star of the Year, Comedy Movie Star of the Year, Drama Movie Star of the Year, Movie Performance of the Year, Show of the Year and more.

Other country stars nominated for People's Choice Awards include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney and Shania Twain.

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are also nominated for Pop Artist of the Year alongside Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Jung Kook, Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae.