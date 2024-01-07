Kane Brown's Daughters are a 'Sister Duo' in Adorable Video

During playtime, Kane and Katelyn Brown's two daughters, 4-year-old Kingsley Rose and 2-year-old Kodi Jane, formed their own family singing group. In a clip posted by Katelyn to Instagram on New Year's Day, the siblings show off their harmony singing and choreographed dancing skills to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off."

The "sister duo," as Katelyn captioned the clip, is using tumbling mats as a makeshift stage in the family's indoor basketball court.

Sibling group Tigirlily Gold saw themselves in the adorable video, commenting that there's "nothing better than singing with your sister."

The sister duo will soon be a sibling trio. One week prior, Kingsley and Kodi's parents announced that they're expecting a third child.

Kane and Katelyn shared the news on Christmas Day with a joint Instagram post featuring a family photo in front of their Christmas tree. The family cozies up on the couch in the snap while their eldest daughter Kingsley holds up an ultrasound picture. Brown added the caption, "Last Christmas of 4?? Merry Christmas everyone!!"

The comments were filled with congratulations from fans, friends and fellow country artists. Cole Swindell wrote "Congrats!!" Russell Dickerson's wife, Kailey, also congratulated the couple and joked, "I was planning on keeping this secret all the way to the hospital again." She is referencing the fact that Katelyn withheld news of their second pregnancy from the public.

Kane and Katelyn often share glimpses into their life with their two daughters. On Dec. 16, Brown shared a clip of a fun moment with his girls. In the video, he holds a handheld vacuum to his face and body and pretends to be pulled across the room. This results in boisterous laughter from his two kids, who can't get enough of their funny dad.

Katelyn also shared some moments from their Christmas season. The video shared Dec. 20 shows the family enjoying Christmas lights, sledding and other holiday activities.