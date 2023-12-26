Kane Brown and wife Katelyn celebrated Christmas with their daughters Kingsley and Kodi, and they revealed that they'll have a new addition this time next year. The couple announced they are expecting their third child.

Kane and Katelyn shared the news on Christmas Day with a joint post featuring a family photo in front of their Christmas tree. The family cozies up on the couch in the snap while their eldest daughter Kingsley holds up an ultrasound picture. Brown added the caption, "Last Christmas of 4 ?? Merry Christmas everyone!!"

The comments were filled with message of surprise and congratulations from fans, friends and fellow country artists. Cole Swindell wrote "Congrats!!" and Russell Dickerson shared his excitement, writing, "CMON LORD!!!!!" Dickerson's wife, Kailey, also congratulated the couple and joked, "I was planning on keeping this secret all the way to the hospital again." She is referencing the fact that Katelyn withheld news of their second pregnancy from the public.

Kane and Katelyn often share glimpses into their life with their two daughters. On Dec. 16, Brown shared a clip of a fun moment with his girls. In the video, he holds a handheld vacuum to his face and body and pretends to be pulled across the room. This results in boisterous laughter from his two girls, who can't get enough of their funny dad.

Katelyn also shared some moments from their Christmas season. The video shared Dec. 20 shows the family enjoying Christmas lights, sledding and other holiday activities.

The new baby will join Kingsley, born in October 2019, and Kodi, born on Dec. 30, 2021. The couple has yet to reveal the sex of baby No. 3.