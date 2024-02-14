"It's a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said."

After Taylor Swift witnessed the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in the Super Bowl, she ended up "accidentally" going clubbing with boyfriend Travis Kelce and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. Photos and videos swirled on social media of Swift and Kelce dancing and singing in a club (including to Swift's song "Love Story") and Swift shared a rare personal video to her own social media accounts as well.

The clip shows the dark, crowded club (and Kelce in the forefront having fun). As Swift turns the camera, she shows her parents sitting down. Her mom gives a look of happiness and surprise while her dad takes a drink. She then pans to herself, looking possibly overwhelmed.

Swift also added an in-video caption that implies she wasn't aware the post-game party was going to turn into a clubbing experience with her parents.

"It's a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said."

It seems the experience turned out just fine though, as she writes in the post caption, "Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."

Fans were happy to see Kelce and Swift celebrating together after the big game. Swift will travel to Australia this upcoming weekend to continued the international leg of The Eras Tour in Melbourne. Swift's upcoming international tour has fans wondering if Kelce will join her on the road. When asked about this possibility before the Super Bowl, he said he had no solid plans for after the big game, but he'd "love to experience down under."

Swift's international tour runs through December 2024.

