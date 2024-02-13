Travis Kelce Has a Message for Football Fans Who Think Taylor Swift Romance is Fake

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship in September of 2023, some football fans were suspicious about the pairing. The romance seemed to happen fast at the time, as Swift appeared at her first Chiefs game not long after Kelce mentioned his failed attempt to get her attention at a concert on his podcast. This caused some fans to wonder if their romance was authentic, but as the world has seen through the kisses and "I love you's" that followed, it certainly is.

Now that the couple have been living out their love story for more than four months, Kelce has a message for the people who didn't believe they were a real couple at first. He addressed the topic during a Super Bowl pre-game interview with Tracy Wolfson.

"You're all crazy," she said, plainly. "Every last one of you, you're crazy."

Kelce chatted further about having Swift alongside him throughout the majority of the season, saying it's been "nothing but fun."

"We've both been learning about this lifestyle, knowing that I brought her into the football world," he says. "It's been an unexpected ride that I've just been having a blast with."

"It?s been an unexpected ride that I?ve just had a blast with.? In his sitdown with @TracyWolfson, @TKelce reflected on the @Chiefs Super Bowl run and his relationship with Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/Q1IXW1611f — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Since this interview, Kelce has become a three-time Super Bowl winner, as the Chiefs took home the win at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11. Fans of Kelce and Swift got to see the sweetest reunion between the couple at the conclusion of the big game. The couple even went out clubbing afterwards, where they danced to Swift's "Love Story."

Now that football season is over, Swift will get back on the road on the international leg of The Eras Tour. She heads to Australia on Feb. 16 for a run that will take her through Feb. 26. Her international tour continues through December 2024.

