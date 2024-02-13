Heartwarming Super Bowl Ad Shows How Taylor Swift Helped Dads and Daughters Bond

Taylor Swift's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games during the 2023-24 NFL season brought a new audience to football. Even early on in the season, stories began to come out about fathers and daughters sharing more time together thanks to the NFL combining their passions for football and Swift. Skincare company Cetaphil used this phenomenon to build a heartwarming story for its Super Bowl ad that aired during the big game.

The commercial tells the story of a father and his teenage daughter who are having trouble connecting. The daughter is interested in her phone and other teenage activities while the father sits down every week for football. However, the two would soon find something to bond over.

One day, while the daughter is applying Cetaphil moisturizer to her face, she hears a football game on the TV in the house. The announcers say, "Here she is, the most famous fan at the game," as the daughter runs down the steps. Although the commercial never mentions Swift by name, it's clear that her presence is what brings the daughter down to watch the game.

Soon, her father gifts her with a red number 13 jersey, which is Swift's longtime lucky number. The father, meanwhile, wears a number 89 jersey, which may be a reference to Swift's 1989 album and her birth year. The two then sit together on the couch to watch the game wearing beaded friendship bracelets (another reference to Swift).

With swelling music, the commercial then sends a heartfelt message: "This season, dads and daughters found a new way to connect. Let's celebrate that." The ad ends with the hook, "Game time glow." The commercial stars a real-life father and daughter pair living in New York.

The ad does not directly mention Swift or Kelce by name, and neither party has commented on the commercial.