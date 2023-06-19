Kane Brown Invites Young Fan Onstage to Sing Katelyn's Part of 'Thank God'

When Kane Brown's wife Katelyn missed one of his recent Drunk or Dreaming Tour stops, he needed a replacement duet partner so fans wouldn't go home without hearing "Thank God." So, he pulled a move that's not uncommon for country stars: he recruited a young fan from the audience who knew the love ballad like the back of her hand.

Brown's guest seems fearless under the bright lights of a big-time tour date -- a setting that gives some seasoned professionals the jitters-- while nailing the lyrics. Concurrently, Brown looks like he's having a blast, smiling and dancing along to his crossover Top 15 hit. The audience sounds equally jubilant for the surprise collaboration.

"She kept looking back at daddy in disbelief," wrote the youngster's mother, MMA fighter Michelle Waterson Gomez, on Instagram. "[Kane Brown], [Katelyn Brown] thank you so much for giving my baby this beautiful memory. I couldn't stop crying. She absolutely loves you and all your music. Your music is played on a daily in our household. We love everything you represent. Your love for family, music and life!! Her very first concert and a memory we will always cherish. Thank you for an incredible once in a lifetime experience."

In all likelihood, this took place June 10 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood, Colo. Katelyn wasn't on hand that night because she was attending the first dance recital for the couple's oldest child, Kingsley. It was the final date of Brown's tour.

"Thank God" was nominated in 2023 for three ACM awards-- a first for Katelyn, who's a gifted singer in her own right. It won Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. In addition, it topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart and reached No. 10 on the Adult Contemporary Top 40 and No. 13 on the all-genre Hot 100.