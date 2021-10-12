Dierks Bentley Sings 'Riser' to 7-Year-Old Fan Who is Battling Leukemia

Be still my heart, this made my heart so happy. Dierks Bentley put a smile on 7-year-old Myla's face, after learning that she was battling Leukemia. The country singer honored the girl during his recent concert in Ohio. The superstar serenaded her after reading a sign that read "Kicking Cancer's Butt! It is just a MOUNTAIN. So I'm here LIVING because I'm a RISER."

According to the girl's mother, Bentley had spotted Myla in the crowd after seeing photos on the poster. Through a video shared by the mom, Bentley is seen singing his hit, "Riser" to the girl, as she is smiling in the front row on her Dad's shoulder. Before singing his chart-topping song, Bentley stated, "Kids and cancer man, that is not good, so we're going to send this one out to you. Alright Myla." A special moment indeed.

That's when he is heard singing the fan-favorite lyrics, "Lay your pretty head down on my shoulder / You don't have to worry anymore / This old world is cold and getting colder / And I know how to lock and bolt the door." The song was written by Steve Moakler and Travis Meadow and is the fifth single from Bentley's seventh studio album.

Myla was diagnosed with Leukemia, which is a form of blood cancer, on June 28, 2020, two weeks before her 6th birthday. She then faced severe complications after receiving chemotherapy treatments. This led to a secondary diagnosis of Charcot Marie Tooth, which is the same neurological disease Alan Jackson is battling. The illness, unfortunately, led Myla to become immobile, unable to use her hands or her legs.

But, luckily after attending rehab, the 7-year-old was able to make a partial recovery and has since returned to do her favorite pastime, such as ballet. She is currently in remission and will have additional treatment in October 2022. Speaking about Myla, her mother Katie told Music Mayhem, "She does have a high chance of relapse, but nothing has brought her down. She just smiles and takes life one day at a time. Music and concerts are her go-to for happiness. "

The singer-songwriter is currently on his 2021 Beer on Me Tour, which is set to end on October 22nd in Rogers, Arkansas. He is scheduled to make an appearance in Indianapolis, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and St. Louis, Missouri. It was also recently announced the country music star will join Blake Shelton on "The Voice" as a music advisor during the Battle Rounds.

