In the world of country music, few artists have had such a meteoric rise to fame as Kane Brown. Known for his heartfelt, catchy tunes, this singer-songwriter has been captivating audiences and winning hearts ever since he burst onto the scene. At just 29 years old, Brown has already achieved a level of success that many musicians only dream of.

With chart-topping hits such as "Heaven" and "What Ifs," he's become a household name, winning accolades and legions of loyal fans. Yet, as much as his music has defined his life and career, it is his role as a father that has truly transformed him.

Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, welcomed their first child, Kingsley Rose, in October 2019, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life. Since then, the couple have expanded their family, and Brown's journey as a father has evolved as well.

The pair recently opened up about the challenges they faced in keeping their second pregnancy a secret. During an interview on The Bobby Bones Show, the couple explained that they had previously wanted to announce the pregnancy on their own terms, after their firstborn's announcement was unintentionally leaked on social media by a family member. The couple also had a similar experience with their engagement when fans noticed Katelyn's ring in a video.

To maintain their privacy, Kane and Katelyn had to be extra cautious with their social media posts, making sure no clues were visible in the background. Kane even devised ways to hide his wife's baby bump when meeting fans in public, such as standing on her bump's side or having her push their first child's stroller.

Finally, on Dec. 30, 2021, baby Kodi Jane was born in Nashville. The proud parents were finally able to share the news of their new addition with the world. Kane announced Kodi's arrival on Instagram, posting a heartwarming family photo and expressing his joy over the new year and new family member.

And what does Kane think about being a dad now that he's got two daughters?

"It's amazing," Brown told ET Canada. "My one-year-old has a crazy personality now, smiling all the time, saying Daddy. My three-year-old tells me she loves me if I get her juice." He spoke further about his daughters in the same interview.

"'I love you, Dad' is like the best feeling in the world and just playing and running around the house. Her scream is so loud. It hurts your ears, but it's just fun," he said.

Here's a closer look at the little family Kane and Katelyn have created over the past few years -- and as a fun little surprise, you might notice everyone's name begins with a K!

Kingsley Rose Brown, 3

In October 2019, Kane and Katelyn welcomed their first baby girl, Kingsley Rose. The newlyweds officially revealed their pregnancy news on April 15 after marrying in October 2018. They then shared the first photo of Kingsley via Kane's personal Instagram account the next day.

"Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!" Kane captioned the photo at the time.

Katelyn explained previously that Kingsley was named after their choice for a boy's name: Kingston. She elaborated that she found the name "strong" so she changed it to sound a little more feminine, telling Country Music Nation she wanted to use "something similar." Rose comes from both Katelyn's middle name and her great-grandmother's first name.

"I'm not going to let the baby go -- I'm going to hold on to her the whole time," Brown told People ahead of Kingsley's birth. "I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!"

Kodi Jane Brown, 1

Born on Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, little Kodi Jane Brown became Kane and Katelyn's second baby girl.

Excited to share the news, Kane took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their new family member. He posted a heartwarming photo of the proud parents with Kodi, as well as a close-up shot of the newborn. Katelyn also shared her joy, expressing her gratitude for being blessed with "another beautiful angel." She later revealed that they chose to keep the pregnancy a secret for the past nine months, considering it the best decision they've ever made.

This choice allowed the couple to cherish precious moments with their daughter and each other without any outside influence or social media distractions. The proud mom explained at the time that she had appreciated the intimacy and unforgettable experience that came with their decision.

"These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me," she wrote. "Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I've ever made."

She continued: "Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable. Thank you for all the kind messages and love. I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music ... you are the man we all look up to."

Katelyn also expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and kind messages from fans, emphasizing her excitement to raise two strong, confident and sweet little girls with her husband.

