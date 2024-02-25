Katy Perry performs live on stage in Rock in Rio Festival on September 23, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (
Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images
Celebrity

Katy Perry Songs: The 20 Best Pop Hits by the 'American Idol' Judge and Music Icon

Perry has been a hitmaker since 2008.

By |

Katy Perry is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars of our time. From 2010 to 2011, Perry became the only artist to spend an entire calendar year in Billboard's Top 10. Her singles "E.T." and "California Gurls" helped launch her to the top of the charts, while she kept releasing smash hit after smash hit. She first entered the pop music scene as a Christian artist, after spending her youth singing in local churches. Her 2008 single "I Kissed a Girl" helped break her out of the Christian music sphere and into the pop music world. Since then, she's released six studio albums, the latest one in 2020. But just because she hasn't released an album in a few years doesn't mean she hasn't been hard at work.

She first joined "American Idol" as a judge in 2018 for the show's 16th season. Since she joined the show, she's faced her fair share of controversies, including accusations of mom shaming on Season 21. During the show, one of the contestants, Sara Beth Liebe, shared that at only 25 she already had three children. Perry unfortunately responded to the information, saying, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much." During the same season, Perry received boos from the audience after critiquing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze's glittery performance. Fellow judge Luke Bryan came to Perry's defense, explaining that Perry always means well and speaks from her heart.

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," Bryan said (via Fox News.) "We all get it. ... I mean, we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. ... We're not gonna bat 1,000 as judges."

"I think we get set up," Bryan continued. "As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff."

Perry revealed that she'll be departing "Idol" after Season 22.

Of course, Perry's television career would not be possible without her chart-topping singing career. Let's take a look back at her incredible pop career with her 20 best songs.

1 of 20

'Never Really Over' (Smile, 2020)

Katy Perry

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

This track, produced by Zedd, finds Perry still trying to get over an old flame despite therapy and time. It's an all-time pop banger for anyone who "can't even go on the internet" without searching for their ex." Relatable.

 

2 of 20

'Unconditionally' (Prism, 2013)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 17: Katy Perry performs on the opening night of her 'California Dreams' UK tour at Hammersmith Apollo on March 17, 2011 in London, England.

Neil Lupin/Getty Images

This song landed on the top of the Hot Dance Club songs in 2014. It's Perry's favorite song on the album and was inspired by her then-flame John Mayer and a UNICEF trip to Africa. 

3 of 20

'The One That Got Away' (Teenage Dream, 2010)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singers Rihanna and Katy Perry in the audience at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

As one of the songs on the immensely popular Teenage Dream album, this only made it to No. 3 on the charts. While it wasn't the most popular, it does recount the feelings of a teenage girl's broken heart after her young love got away.

4 of 20

'If We Ever Meet Again,' (Timbaland feat. Katy Perry) (Shock Value II, 2009)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 24: Katy Perry attends the premiere of "The Smurfs" at the Ziegfeld Theater on July 24, 2011 in New York City.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Though this song was a collaboration and revamped version of the Black Eyed Peas song, it wasn't as big of a hit. It only got to No. 37 on the charts, which for Katy Perry is quite low.

5 of 20

'Waking Up in Vegas'(One of the Boys, 2008)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME. MANDATORY CREDIT PHOTO BY DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES REQUIRED) Singer Katy Perry attends the European Premiere of 'Katy Perry: Part Of Me 3D' at Empire Leicester Square on July 3, 2012 in London, England.

Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Many don't know that this song was a collaboration with song writer Desmond Child of "Livin' on a Prayer" fame. The song is catchy, but the meaning is supposedly a completely made-up prank. Perry sings about getting married in Vegas but luckily the whole thing was fake.

6 of 20

'Thinking of You' (One of the Boys, 2008)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in the audience at the 2011 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic

This song encapsulated classic teenage angst and was a far cry from her "I Kissed a Girl" days. The song's music video, co-starring actor Matt Dallas, is one of Perry's most cinematic.

7 of 20

'Birthday' (Prism, 2013)

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Katy Perry arrives at the The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While the song title seems innocent, the lyrics tell another story. Perry isn't subtle when she sings about a "birthday suit" and wants to "break out the big balloons." Even with the sexual lyrics, the song is a banger and perfect for a night out dancing.

8 of 20

'Part of Me' (Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection, 2012)

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 14: Singer Katy Perry attends Katy Perry launches MEOW! by Katy Perry available exclusively at Nordstrom held at The Grove on December 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

John Shearer/Getty Images for Gigantic

While many speculated this was a breakup ballad after her divorce from Russell Brand, it was actually written two years prior to their split. Even so, the beat, lyrics and militaristic music video make us all feel as though we can power through our own heartbreaks. 

9 of 20

'Wide Awake' (Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection, 2012)

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Singer Katy Perry poses in the press room at the The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Perry gave fans a glimpse into her personal turmoil with this song about her divorce from Russel Brand. The public split was anything but pretty, and the song allowed Perry to be extra vulnerable and open as she shared her side of the story.

 

10 of 20

'Not Like the Movies' (Teenage Dream, 2012)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

It's definitely a more subtle ballad on her Teenage Dream album but truly embraces her desire to find real love. This song was written prior to Perry meeting Brand and was finished after the two became a couple. 

11 of 20

'Hot N Cold' (One of the Boys, 2008)

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND - AUGUST 27: Global Pop Superstar and godmother to Norwegian Prima, Katy Perry, performs at the ship's christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland to commemorate her first voyage on August 27, 2022.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Norwegian Cruise Line

This is one of Perry's classic diss tracks, with jazzy insulting lyrics such as, "You change your mind like a girl changes clothes." Her song was even adapted into a G-rated version for "Sesame Street," performed with none other than Elmo. 

12 of 20

'Dark Horse' (Feat. Juicy J) (Prism, 2013)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Katy Perry visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The trap-esque beats on this song helped solidify its spot at No. 1 for four weeks. Perry describes the lyrics as "witchy" and combines her signature pop with Juicy J's hip-hop background. 

13 of 20

'Walking on Air' (Prism, 2013)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This song is a classic and straightforward dance hit. Even though it was released in 2013, its lyrics and beats are a callback to '90s club hits. 

14 of 20

'Teenage Dream' (Teenage Dream, 2010)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Is there a song that better encapsulates the highs and lows of adolescence, including "going all the way tonight," than "Teenage Dream"? While the final result was a knock-out hit, the song went through several rewrites before it got the seal of approval. 

15 of 20

'E.T.' (Feat. Kanye West) (Teenage Dream, 2010)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

This song spent a whopping five weeks as the No. 1 chart-topper thanks to the intergalactic vibes and rap verses from Kanye West. 

16 of 20

'Roar' (Prism, 2013)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 26: Singer Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of Paramount Insurge's "Katy Perry: Part Of Me" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"Roar" spent two weeks as the No. 1 hit, but Perry was hit was several allegations regarding the single. First, people accused her of stealing the melody for Sara Bareilles' "Brave"; then Cincinnati Bengals fans were upset that her song was used to introduce the team's players. Even so, her video racked up over 1 billion views. 

17 of 20

'Firework' (Teenage Dream, 2010)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Friends And Family GRAMMY Event at Paramount Studios on January 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage

If you need a pump-me-up confidence-boosting hit, look no further than "Firework." With lines such as, "'Cause baby, you're a firework/Come on, show 'em what you're worth," how could you not feel better about yourself?

18 of 20

'Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)' (Teenage Dream, 2010)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 27: Singer Katy Perry arrives at 1 OAK Las Vegas at The Mirage Hotel & Casino to celebrate the grand opening weekend and GiveLove charity event on January 27, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

 Perry called back to the '80s and included a slew of blast from the past teen stars. In the video, she organized cameos from Rebecca Black, Corey Feldman, Hanson and Kenny G. She made sure to include plenty of after shenanigans such as hickeys and partiers passed out on the lawn. 

19 of 20

'California Gurls' (Feat. Snoop Dogg) (Teenage Dream, 2010)

LAS VEGAS - JANUARY 23: Recording artist Katy Perry arrives to host a night at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on January 23, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Perry is a Cali girl through and through. So shortly after Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind" became a hit, Perry released this ode to the Golden State. Perry even got Mr. California himself, Snoop Dogg, to lend his vocals to the song. 

20 of 20

'I Kissed a Girl' (One of the Boys, 2008)

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MAY 16: Katy Perry attends Official Opening Ceremony of LIFE BALL 2009 - Backstage at Vienna City Hall on May 16, 2009 in Vienna, Austria.

SAM BOLTON/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It's a classic that is still a hit over 15 years after its 2008 release. This was her first song to land her at No. 1 in the Top 100. The song stayed at the top for a whopping seven weeks. Fans still cannot 100% confirm which girl she did or did not kiss back in the day.

 

News

Katy Perry Has Hilarious Reaction to Taylor Swift Song Rumored to Be About Her During Eras Tour Stop

Entertainment

'American Idol' Finalist Defends Katy Perry Amid Bullying Accusations

Entertainment

Is Katy Perry Leaving 'American Idol'? Report Says She Wants Out Due to Backlash

News

Katy Perry Says She Wants to Collaborate With Country 'Queen' Carrie Underwood

 