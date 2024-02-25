Katy Perry Songs: The 20 Best Pop Hits by the 'American Idol' Judge and Music Icon

Katy Perry is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars of our time. From 2010 to 2011, Perry became the only artist to spend an entire calendar year in Billboard's Top 10. Her singles "E.T." and "California Gurls" helped launch her to the top of the charts, while she kept releasing smash hit after smash hit. She first entered the pop music scene as a Christian artist, after spending her youth singing in local churches. Her 2008 single "I Kissed a Girl" helped break her out of the Christian music sphere and into the pop music world. Since then, she's released six studio albums, the latest one in 2020. But just because she hasn't released an album in a few years doesn't mean she hasn't been hard at work.

She first joined "American Idol" as a judge in 2018 for the show's 16th season. Since she joined the show, she's faced her fair share of controversies, including accusations of mom shaming on Season 21. During the show, one of the contestants, Sara Beth Liebe, shared that at only 25 she already had three children. Perry unfortunately responded to the information, saying, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much." During the same season, Perry received boos from the audience after critiquing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze's glittery performance. Fellow judge Luke Bryan came to Perry's defense, explaining that Perry always means well and speaks from her heart.

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," Bryan said (via Fox News.) "We all get it. ... I mean, we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. ... We're not gonna bat 1,000 as judges."

"I think we get set up," Bryan continued. "As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff."

Perry revealed that she'll be departing "Idol" after Season 22.

Of course, Perry's television career would not be possible without her chart-topping singing career. Let's take a look back at her incredible pop career with her 20 best songs.