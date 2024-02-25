Katy Perry Songs: The 20 Best Pop Hits by the 'American Idol' Judge and Music Icon

Katy Perry is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars of our time. From 2010 to 2011, Perry became the only artist to spend an entire calendar year in Billboard's Top 10. Her singles "E.T." and "California Gurls" helped launch her to the top of the charts, while she kept releasing smash hit after smash hit. She first entered the pop music scene as a Christian artist, after spending her youth singing in local churches. Her 2008 single "I Kissed a Girl" helped break her out of the Christian music sphere and into the pop music world. Since then, she's released six studio albums, the latest one in 2020. But just because she hasn't released an album in a few years doesn't mean she hasn't been hard at work.
She first joined "American Idol" as a judge in 2018 for the show's 16th season. Since she joined the show, she's faced her fair share of controversies, including accusations of mom shaming on Season 21. During the show, one of the contestants, Sara Beth Liebe, shared that at only 25 she already had three children. Perry unfortunately responded to the information, saying, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much." During the same season, Perry received boos from the audience after critiquing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze's glittery performance. Fellow judge Luke Bryan came to Perry's defense, explaining that Perry always means well and speaks from her heart.
"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," Bryan said (via Fox News.) "We all get it. ... I mean, we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. ... We're not gonna bat 1,000 as judges."
"I think we get set up," Bryan continued. "As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff."
Perry revealed that she'll be departing "Idol" after Season 22.
Of course, Perry's television career would not be possible without her chart-topping singing career. Let's take a look back at her incredible pop career with her 20 best songs.
'Never Really Over' (Smile, 2020)
This track, produced by Zedd, finds Perry still trying to get over an old flame despite therapy and time. It's an all-time pop banger for anyone who "can't even go on the internet" without searching for their ex." Relatable.
'Unconditionally' (Prism, 2013)
This song landed on the top of the Hot Dance Club songs in 2014. It's Perry's favorite song on the album and was inspired by her then-flame John Mayer and a UNICEF trip to Africa.
'The One That Got Away' (Teenage Dream, 2010)
As one of the songs on the immensely popular Teenage Dream album, this only made it to No. 3 on the charts. While it wasn't the most popular, it does recount the feelings of a teenage girl's broken heart after her young love got away.
'If We Ever Meet Again,' (Timbaland feat. Katy Perry) (Shock Value II, 2009)
Though this song was a collaboration and revamped version of the Black Eyed Peas song, it wasn't as big of a hit. It only got to No. 37 on the charts, which for Katy Perry is quite low.
'Waking Up in Vegas'(One of the Boys, 2008)
Many don't know that this song was a collaboration with song writer Desmond Child of "Livin' on a Prayer" fame. The song is catchy, but the meaning is supposedly a completely made-up prank. Perry sings about getting married in Vegas but luckily the whole thing was fake.
'Thinking of You' (One of the Boys, 2008)
This song encapsulated classic teenage angst and was a far cry from her "I Kissed a Girl" days. The song's music video, co-starring actor Matt Dallas, is one of Perry's most cinematic.
'Birthday' (Prism, 2013)
While the song title seems innocent, the lyrics tell another story. Perry isn't subtle when she sings about a "birthday suit" and wants to "break out the big balloons." Even with the sexual lyrics, the song is a banger and perfect for a night out dancing.
'Part of Me' (Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection, 2012)
While many speculated this was a breakup ballad after her divorce from Russell Brand, it was actually written two years prior to their split. Even so, the beat, lyrics and militaristic music video make us all feel as though we can power through our own heartbreaks.
'Wide Awake' (Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection, 2012)
Perry gave fans a glimpse into her personal turmoil with this song about her divorce from Russel Brand. The public split was anything but pretty, and the song allowed Perry to be extra vulnerable and open as she shared her side of the story.
'Not Like the Movies' (Teenage Dream, 2012)
It's definitely a more subtle ballad on her Teenage Dream album but truly embraces her desire to find real love. This song was written prior to Perry meeting Brand and was finished after the two became a couple.
'Hot N Cold' (One of the Boys, 2008)
This is one of Perry's classic diss tracks, with jazzy insulting lyrics such as, "You change your mind like a girl changes clothes." Her song was even adapted into a G-rated version for "Sesame Street," performed with none other than Elmo.
'Dark Horse' (Feat. Juicy J) (Prism, 2013)
The trap-esque beats on this song helped solidify its spot at No. 1 for four weeks. Perry describes the lyrics as "witchy" and combines her signature pop with Juicy J's hip-hop background.
'Walking on Air' (Prism, 2013)
This song is a classic and straightforward dance hit. Even though it was released in 2013, its lyrics and beats are a callback to '90s club hits.
'Teenage Dream' (Teenage Dream, 2010)
Is there a song that better encapsulates the highs and lows of adolescence, including "going all the way tonight," than "Teenage Dream"? While the final result was a knock-out hit, the song went through several rewrites before it got the seal of approval.
'E.T.' (Feat. Kanye West) (Teenage Dream, 2010)
This song spent a whopping five weeks as the No. 1 chart-topper thanks to the intergalactic vibes and rap verses from Kanye West.
'Roar' (Prism, 2013)
"Roar" spent two weeks as the No. 1 hit, but Perry was hit was several allegations regarding the single. First, people accused her of stealing the melody for Sara Bareilles' "Brave"; then Cincinnati Bengals fans were upset that her song was used to introduce the team's players. Even so, her video racked up over 1 billion views.
'Firework' (Teenage Dream, 2010)
If you need a pump-me-up confidence-boosting hit, look no further than "Firework." With lines such as, "'Cause baby, you're a firework/Come on, show 'em what you're worth," how could you not feel better about yourself?
'Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)' (Teenage Dream, 2010)
Perry called back to the '80s and included a slew of blast from the past teen stars. In the video, she organized cameos from Rebecca Black, Corey Feldman, Hanson and Kenny G. She made sure to include plenty of after shenanigans such as hickeys and partiers passed out on the lawn.
'California Gurls' (Feat. Snoop Dogg) (Teenage Dream, 2010)
Perry is a Cali girl through and through. So shortly after Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind" became a hit, Perry released this ode to the Golden State. Perry even got Mr. California himself, Snoop Dogg, to lend his vocals to the song.
'I Kissed a Girl' (One of the Boys, 2008)
It's a classic that is still a hit over 15 years after its 2008 release. This was her first song to land her at No. 1 in the Top 100. The song stayed at the top for a whopping seven weeks. Fans still cannot 100% confirm which girl she did or did not kiss back in the day.
