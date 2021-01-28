PBS Documentary 'Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words' Debuts on Feb. 27

This year marks at least two golden anniversaries for Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn. Her 50th album, Still Woman Enough, arrives March 19, while the album Coal Miner's Daughter, named for the autobiographical song that inspired a book and an Academy Award-winning film, is a half-century old.

PBS celebrates both milestones with Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words, a new documentary about the singer-songwriter's incredible career and still-unwritten legacy. The special debuts on PBS stations on Sun., Feb. 27.

Per Broadway World, the documentary "lets Lynn be the storyteller of her own remarkable life" through "archival and new audio interviews and classic performances."

The Kentucky-born country star's career took off in the '60s thanks to brutally honest songs about her troubled marriage to Oliver Lynn (also known as Doolittle, Doo and Mooney). Legendary songs inspired by a shaky marriage include "Fist City" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."

She also found Billboard chart success while singing about her Butcher Holler upbringing ("Coal Miner's Daughter") and issues impacting a wider range of women ("The Pill").

In 1972, Lynn became the first woman to win the Country Music Association's coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

Her 50th studio album includes appearances by some of the Nashville artists she inspired: Reba McEntire, Margo Price, Carrie Underwood and Tanya Tucker.

The new album features tributes to Mother Maybelle Carter and the Carter Family ("Keep on the Sunny Side") and Hank Williams ("I Saw the Light"), a recreation of her first single "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl," a collaboration with McEntire and Underwood ("Still Woman Enough") and a duet with Price ("One's On The Way") and Tucker ("You Ain't Woman Enough").

To give you an idea of how busy Lynn's stayed in the studio, that 50 count excludes 10 duets albums with Conway Twitty.