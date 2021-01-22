Carrie Underwood Shares Birthday Tribute to Son Jacob: 'You Are An Incredible Blessing from God'

Carrie Underwood shared a sweet birthday message for her youngest child, two-year-old son, Jacob.

"Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you," the country superstar wrote. "Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"

The country singer's husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, shared his own tribute to the couple's second-born son.

"Happy 2nd birthday Jacob! You've brought so much joy to our family the last 2 years!" Fisher wrote. "Your laugh may just be the best thing in the world:) Can't wait to see what God has in store for you in the years ahead!"

In 2018, Underwood revealed she suffered multiple miscarriages after the birth of her son Isaiah Michael.

In the four-part film series Mike & Carrie: God & Country, Underwood discussed the painful losses and wrestling with her faith.

"I just had an honest conversation with God, and I told him how I felt," Underwood said in Mike & Carrie: God & Country. "I was hurt, I was a little angry. Of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator."

Underwood explained that Fisher came to her one day and told her that they would have another son, who'd be named Jacob.

"I was frustrated," Fisher said. "We'd had two miscarriages. What's the future look like? We don't know. Are we going to adopt? Are we going to ... just going through things in your mind. I was just wrestling and probably the most honest I'd been with God. And I heard, not audibly, but I just sensed that God told me that we were going to have a son, and his name's Jacob."

Jacob Bryan Fisher, born in January of 2019, is the younger brother of Isaiah, who joined his mom on a recent recording of "Little Drummer Boy," which is feaured on Underwood's Christmas album My Gift.

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia.