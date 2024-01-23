Lindsay Lohan and Tim Meadows will share the screen once again in the new Netflix Christmas movie "Our Little Secret," a holiday rom-com which follows two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas in the same house after learning that their current partners are siblings.

"Our Little Secret," which does net yet have a release date, marks Lohan and Meadows' third collaboration. They co-starred in the original "Mean Girls" (2004) and appeared in the 2024 "Mean Girls" musical film. Meadows, 62, reprised his memorable role as Principal Duvall.

Angourie Rice took over the role of Cady Heron, but Lohan, 37, made a brief cameo as a Mathletes competition moderator towards the end of the film. She also showed her support for the new generation of Plastics by attending the Jan. 8 premiere alongside director Tina Fey.

On the red carpet, Lohan gushed about the continued cultural relevance of "Mean Girls."

"['Mean Girls'] has stood the test of time," she told ET. "I feel really grateful. I mean, it's not very often that you have all these movies that do that. 'Mean Girls' really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it's also a really fun movie, so it's really a blessing."

Directed by Stephen Herek ("Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure"), "Our Little Secret" also stars Kristin Chenoweth ("Holidate"), Ian Harding ("Chicago Med"), Jon Rudnitsky ("Set It Up") and "SNL" alum Chris Parnell.

Dan Bucatinsky ("Second Act"), Henry Czerny ("Sharp Objects"), Katie Baker ("13 Reasons Why"), Ash Santos ("American Horror Story: Apocalypse"), Jake Brennan ("Palmer") and Brian Unger ("Yellowstone") round out the supporting cast.

Lindsay Lohan's multi-picture deal with Netflix has made her into a seasonal rom-com staple. In 2022, she starred in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," which marked her first leading role in a major studio production in nearly a decade. The holiday comedy cracked Netflix's Top 10 list.

Later this year, Lohan's second Netflix feature, "Irish Wish," sees her in the Emerald Isle alongside "Outlander" alum Ed Speleers. Lohan plays a woman whose best friend gets engaged to the love of her life. She magically wakes up as the bride-to-be.

Lindsay Lohan as the new rom-com queen? We're here for it.