This 'Big Sky' Alum Is the Newest Doctor on 'Chicago Med'

"Big Sky" may have ended its run, but that's not the last fans will see of Season 3 alum Luke Mitchell. Also known for his roles on "Blindspot" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," Mitchell is one of the newest doctors on "Chicago Med."

"He gave a great audition, and he's great looking, and he's charming, and he's a wonderful actor. Need we say more?" co-showrunner Andrew Schneider told TVLine.

Mitchell made his big debut as as Mitch Ripley, an Emergency Department doctor, in the Season 9 opener of the NBC series, airing on Jan. 17. Ripley's character has a complex past with Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) which sets us up for some interesting dynamics in the new season.

Co-showrunner Diane Frolov shared, "We have a really good backstory with him [and] Charles. So that's coming into our storytelling, which we're excited about." She further explained that Charles knew Ripley during his troubled adolescence, leading to lingering resentment from Ripley and guilt from Charles. His initial interactions with Charles are strained, but he connects more smoothly with other hospital staff.

Ripley's difficult upbringing plays a crucial role in his present, particularly affecting his work at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and his interactions with Charles.

"This a guy who had a very rough childhood, and those rough edges are still in the character," Schneider said. "Nobody knows about his relationship with Charles except Charles. [To] everyone else, he's this great doctor, charming guy."

Frolov added, "He's very smart. He had a full scholarship to Columbia. He's really an ace. But he grew up in Chicago, and, as Andy says, he had a very rough background."

Schneider explained, "He also mentioned that Ripley establishes significant positive relationships with his ED boss, Dr. Dean Archer, and colleague Dr. Hannah Asher. Schneider hinted at potential romantic developments between Ripley and the character played by Jessy Schram, an OB-GYN.

Mitchell, an Australian who initially wanted to be a professional tennis player before finding his way into acting, also has roles in "Home and Away" and the Amazon Original starring Michael B. Jordan, "Tom Clancy's: Without Remorse." At this point his role is set to be recurring, but it's very possible he turns into a new series regular.