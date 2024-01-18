Two 'Chicago Fire' Fan Favorites Get Engaged in Season 12 Premiere

Fans of "Chicago Fire" have eagerly awaited its return, and at last, it's back.

The show's avid followers, affectionately known as Chi-Hards, were especially eager to find out if Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) would say yes to Matt Casey's (Jesse Spencer) marriage proposal. And the answer is in — Brett said "yes."

Brett and Casey's relationship blossomed on "Chicago Fire" after multiple seasons of building tension. Unfortunately, the couple faced challenges when Casey moved to Portland in Season 10, leading to a long-distance struggle and an eventual split. In Season 11, Brett tried to move forward, concentrating on her career and personal growth, including her desire to become a mother. The season concluded with Brett becoming the legal guardian of a baby girl named Julia.

The "Chicago Fire" season 12 premiere, which is titled "Barely Gone" and set six months after the climax of Season 11 and Casey's proposal, revealed Brett's affirmative response in a playful manner. She accidentally caught her ring in her locker door, requiring assistance from Violet (Hanako Greensmith).

While discussing wedding plans with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Brett disclosed that the ceremony would be an intimate family affair.

"Which includes 51, of course," Brett affectionately noted.

While at the firehouse, Brett was browsing wedding dresses with Violet when Mouch (Christian Stolte) asked, "Have you picked a day and date for the wedding?"

Brett says, "It's a month and a half away, invitations are coming out shortly."

"Here in Chicago, right?" asked Mouch.

"Yes," Brett says, "But right after, Julia and I are moving to Oregon to be with Matt and the boys."

"What?" exclaimed Mouch. "I thought you were going to wait until the fall before you left."

"I was," Brett said, "But Matt and I talked it through, and the truth is, we've waited long enough to be together full-time."

"Wow, I...I just can't imagine you not being here, I guess," Mouch said.

Violet, visibly affected by Brett's upcoming departure, said, "But it will be like she barely left. She's going to come visit all the time, and it's really the best thing for the both of them."

It seems Brett and Casey are set for their long-awaited happy ending at last.

Tune in to "Chicago Fire" on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC, or catch up the next day on Peacock.