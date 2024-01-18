'Chicago Fire' Says Goodbye to Fan Favorite Character in Gripping Season 12 Premiere

Watching the first episode of "Chicago Fire" Season 12 was a mix of emotions. The show maintained its excitement with suspenseful action and an intriguing plot about an arsonist. However, this premiere also ushered in a significant change to the "Chicago Fire" cast.

The departure of characters Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) in this season was anticipated. There was particular concern about Gallo's exit, with speculations about a possible tragic end to his character.

Contrary to fan theories, the severely injured man, initially suspected to be Gallo, was just a civilian harmed in a truck blast. Gallo, who was missing for most of the episode, was later revealed to be moving to Michigan to join his family.

In his sole appearance, Gallo visits the 51 at the end of a shift to bid farewell. He expresses excitement for his new journey with his biological family but reassures his colleagues at the 51 that they remain family to him.

The most touching farewells were from Gallo's closest friends, Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), with emotional hugs and a tender cheek kiss from Violet, encapsulating their shared experiences.

Mouch (Christian Stolte) surprisingly continues with the 51 team, despite being critically injured at the end of the previous season. His recovery over six months is humorously noted in the episode.

The central storyline revolves around an arsonist targeting firehouses. The plot thickens with members of Firehouse 17 temporarily joining 51. The episode sees the newly returned Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) piecing together the clues to identify the arsonist, aided significantly by Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg), who plays a crucial role in averting a disaster.

Sylvie Brett's engagement to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) is evident from the beginning, symbolized by her ring snagging on her locker. Their wedding is set for a month later, with plans for Brett to relocate to Oregon with her adopted daughter to be with Casey.

Though not surprising, Brett and Casey's progression towards a happy ending brings comfort to fans.