'Chicago P.D.': Meet The Cast Of 'Chicago Fire's Binge-Worthy Crime Spinoff

If you've always wanted to be a fly on the wall at a police precinct, you're in luck. NBC's Chicago P.D. takes viewers deep into the inner workings of the Windy City's fictional 21st District as officers investigate seemingly impossible cases and tackle controversial moral dilemmas -- all in the name of justice.

The show premiered in 2014 as a spinoff of Chicago Fire and the second installment of Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise. Also referred to as One Chicago, this interconnecting universe contains four shows that follow four different branches of public service. In addition to Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., the franchise also includes Chicago Med and Chicago Justice.

At the center of all this crime-solving mayhem is a dynamic team of dedicated cops and forensic specialists who've been serving up suspenseful storylines and compelling performances for a whopping 10 seasons. So who's bringing these heroes to life? Let's explore the cast behind Chicago P.D.'s riveting crime drama.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight

Sgt. Hank Voight is the no-nonsense, tough-as-nails leader of the Intelligence Unit who stops at nothing to get the job done. His tendency to find the moral gray area in pursuit of justice often puts him at odds with his superiors, but his loyalty to his unit and the public he protects is unquestioned -- making him a formidable and often-feared force.

Voight is played by Jason Beghe, a veteran actor who is no stranger to the crime and mystery genre. He has appeared in a number of television series (such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and NCIS), but most people know him from major movies such as Thelma & Louise and The Next Three Days. In all of his storied career, no role has had a greater impact on the actor than Voight.

"His essence ... it's kind of like a quarter in my pocket that I'm always feeling from time to time during the day," Beghe told The Wrap in 2022. "I think of Hank Voight as a person in my life. I have a relationship with this guy. And it's a very close relationship."

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

Adam Ruzek is a rookie cop who comes to the Intelligence Unit straight out of the academy. With a strong drive to serve and protect, he often acts before thinking, getting himself (and his fellow officers) into some wild predicaments. Though he's still learning the ropes, Ruzek's fearlessness and determination make him an invaluable asset to the team.

Ruzek's character is brought to vivid life by the talented Patrick John Flueger, who is probably best known for playing Shawn Farrell in USA Network's The 4400. Funny enough, he also played the small -- yet still iconic -- role of red-headed Jeremiah Hart in the classic early 2000s film The Princess Diaries.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Kim Burgess is a flight attendant turned savvy and street-smart cop who later joined the Intelligence Unit in the fourth season. Her sharp intuition and big heart make her one of Voight's most trusted detectives. Fans can't help but root for her as she navigates the world of law enforcement, managing to stay true to herself and her moral compass -- even in the face of great adversity.

Marina Squerciati brings an intelligent, passionate and honest energy to the role. While the classically trained Broadway actress has had small parts in a number of feature films (such as It's Complicated) and television shows (such as Gossip Girl), it's her work on Chicago P.D. that has earned her the most acclaim. "Actors don't think anything can last," she told TV Insider. "So many shows don't make it, but Dick Wolf seems to have the secret sauce."

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

Detective Kevin Atwater is a gifted and loyal cop who's determined to stay on the right path after watching his own father's struggles with the law. A fierce protector of his community, Atwater's commitment to justice is unrivaled, even when the odds are stacked against him.

What better person to portray a Chicago cop than a Chicago native? Actor LaRoyce Hawkins of The Express fame has been in Hollywood for over a decade, though his career has mostly been spent in the Chicago franchise. But he's not complaining: "We're a real family on and off set," he told TV Insider. "So I've been able to pick up what everybody's putting down. I'm blessed to be a part of one of the most talented casts in television right now."

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt

Every unit needs some sarcastic levity -- and desk sergeant Trudy Platt brings it in spades. With a deadpan face and stone-cold delivery, she keeps the team in check. While she's known for being tough on her team, her often-hostile nature is just a result of being one of the few females in a male-dominated field.

Amy Morton (known for films such as Up in the Air and Rookie of the Year) is a scene-stealer in her own right. Her memorable on-stage performances have earned her not one but two Tony nominations.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton

Detective Hailey Upton is as disciplined as they come. And while her sharp focus and natural authority may intimidate some, this by-the-book cop isn't afraid to break the rules if it's for the greater good.

The multifaceted Tracy Spiridakos is the brilliant mind behind this intriguing character. A longtime actress who's dipped her toes in all genres, her previous roles on NBC's Revolution and BBC's Being Human have helped prepare her for the action she faces daily in Chicago P.D.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead

Jay Halstead has had an interesting journey since coming to the Chicago Police Department. After joining the team as a military veteran suffering from PTSD, he quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the lead detectives in the Intelligence Unit.

If you're a fan of soaps, you'll likely recognize Jesse Lee Soffer from his longtime stint as Will Munson on As the World Turns. But it's his work on Chicago P.D. that has earned him the most recognition. He told TV Line: "I think one of the things that makes it great is how much we live in the gray area and how far we're willing to push the boundary of a viewer to go."

Jon Seda as Antonio Dawson

Despite his tumultuous past with Sgt. Voight, Antonio Dawson is the kind of cop who always puts the job first. An intuitive and determined detective, he's willing to go above and beyond to bring the bad guys to justice. The actor who plays him -- Jon Seda -- is easily recognizable for his work in La Brea and The Pacific. Seda officially left the series in season 6 but was an integral member of the team for five years.

Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay

As a former confidential informant and street kid, Erin Lindsay is no stranger to the criminal underworld of Chicago. Armed with her own set of rules and a take-no-prisoners attitude, it's no wonder why Sgt. Voight took her under his wing. Actress Sophia Bush -- a fan favorite from One Tree Hill (as well as movies including John Tucker Must Die) -- probably has the most notoriety outside of the Chicago franchise. However, she only stayed on the show for four seasons.

When Is Chicago PD On?

Currently in its 10th season, new episodes of Chicago P.D. are released every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST and PST on NBC.

