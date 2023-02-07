'Chicago Fire': Meet The Current & Future Cast Members Of The Hit NBC Drama

If you haven't dipped your toes in Dick Wolf's Chicago Fire, you're in for an adrenaline-pumping treat. The intense drama series has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats since its debut in 2012, and it's no surprise why -- its talented cast brings a unique dynamic to every life-and-death situation they face.

Let's take a closer look at the firefighters, paramedics and other rescue personnel of Firehouse 51.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide

Easily the most recognizable face on the show, Taylor Kinney portrays the charismatic Lt. Kelly Severide, who leads Rescue Squad 3. Outside of his firefighter gear, you might recognize Kinney from his roles in Zero Dark Thirty or The Other Woman. He also had a brief stint in Lady Gaga's music video for "You and I," and later became engaged to the pop star before splitting up in 2016.

Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden

Eamonn Walker plays Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden, an experienced leader with a no-nonsense approach to his job. Despite his toughness, he does have a soft spot for his crew -- especially when they're in need of some advice. IRL, the English actor has also starred in Oz as Kareem Said and in the M. Night Shyamalan film Unbreakable alongside Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett

When paramedic Sylvie Brett came to Firehouse 51 in Season 3, she proved herself to be far more than just Shay's replacement and became an integral part of the team. Kara Killmer, the Texas-born actress who plays her, began her career after being hand-selected for Simon Fuller's reality series I Can Dream. Since then, she's starred in films such as Beyond the Mask and My Husband's Secret Life.

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann

David Eigenberg has had a long, successful career in television and film, but his role as veteran firefighter Christopher Herrmann isn't what made him a household name. The Long Island native is best known for his portrayal of Miranda's longtime love-turned-husband Steve Brady on Sex and the City. He recently revived the beloved character for the 2021 spinoff And Just Like That.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Miranda Rae Mayo plays the smart and savvy Lt. Stella Kidd, whose love story with Kelly Severide quickly turned her into a fan favorite. She moved to L.A. right after graduating high school and wasted no time starting her Hollywood career as Patreece Sheibani on the popular BET show The Game. After that, Mayo went on to land roles in multiple major series including Pretty Little Liars, Days Of Our Lives and True Detective.

Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz

Chicago Fire veteran Joe Miñoso portrays the courageous firefighter Joe Cruz. When he's not saving lives on the screen, you can find him at the wellness boutique and paramedical tattoo studio he owns with his wife, Cynthia Murphy Miñoso, in Illinois. Before joining the show, you may have recognized him from roles on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Christian Stolte as Randy "Mouch" McHolland

Christian Stolte plays the lovable couch potato, veteran firefighter and union rep Capt. Randy "Mouch" McHolland. His character may love his spot on the firehouse couch, but he'll do anything for his crew -- even if it means putting himself in harm's way. Stolte has been an actor for over 30 years, with roles in films including Public Enemies and Law Abiding Citizen and in hit series such as Prison Break and Chicago P.D.

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

Blake Gallo's never-ending energy and wide-eyed enthusiasm make this firefighter a bright spot in any difficult situation. Before bringing this dedicated public servant to life, Alberto Rosende starred in Freeform's Shadowhunters and films such as Story Games. He's also a producer and accomplished singer who lent his vocals for some tracks played during Shadowhunters.

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Daniel Kyri plays the LGBTQ paramedic Darren Ritter, who never shies away from pushing boundaries or telling it like it is. Prior to joining the cast, Kyri was a staple in the Chicago theater scene, playing critical roles in productions including Hamlet, Macbeth and Objects in the Mirror. In addition to Chicago Fire, the actor has appeared in a couple of mini-series and shorts, and is currently playing a YouTube paranormal investigator in the 2022 Shudder horror film Night's End.

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

Everyone's favorite paramedic, Violet Mikami, is as direct as they come. Played by Hanako Greensmith, this no-nonsense character has quickly proved herself to be an asset to the Firehouse 51 team. Although she's relatively new to the show, you may have seen Greensmith in the police procedural drama FBI and the short Cave XR.

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver

So far, the only newcomer to join Firehouse 51 this season is the overtly cocky Sam Carver. While we still have yet to learn more about the character, the actor playing him, Jake Lockett, is no newbie to the silver screen. He's had roles in several shorts and guest-starred on various series including Masters of Sex, Brooklyn 99, Community and NCIS: Los Angeles.

When Does 'Chicago Fire' Come Back?

If you've been missing the adventures of the Firehouse 51 crew, don't worry -- the show will soon be back to complete its 11th season. Chicago Fire will return to NBC with new episodes starting Wednesday, Feb. 15.