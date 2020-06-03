Lexie Hayden Shares Gorgeous Acoustic Version of 'Go To' [Premiere]

Back in April, Nashville singer-songwriter and Phil Vassar collaborator Lexie Hayden previewed a follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2017 EP The Drive with jubilant love song "Go To."

"It was actually a song I wrote in 2017 ... it just missed the last EP, and I held onto it," Hayden said in a press release. "When it came time to start cutting songs for my new EP, it just stuck with me. It's so upbeat, fun and relatable that I think it's perfect for this project."

Today (June 3), Hayden shares an acoustic version of "Go To," paired with a music video filmed at one of the most gorgeous spots in Middle Tennessee.

"The acoustic video for 'Go To' was directed by Emma Golden," Hayden told Wide Open Country. "We wanted to film the the video outside to give it the same vibe as the artwork for the song. We ended up finding a really pretty spot on Belmont University's campus and made the whole video there. I love that it came out super carefree and fun because that's how the song is supposed to make people feel! The response to this song has been awesome, and we even created and released a quarantine music video a couple weeks ago."

Hayden co-wrote "Go To" with Adam James and Stone Aielli.

The new EP will be produced by co-writer Derek George (Randy Houser, Joe Nichols) and engineer Julian King (Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Chris Young). Potential EP cuts streaming on Spotify include AM gold meets modern country selection "Wish You Would've Cheated," broken relationship analogy "Relit Cigarettes" and the more serene throwback "Somewhere Drinking."

Per her bio, Hayden draws "inspiration from all corners of country music, ranging from royalty like Dolly Parton and The Dixie Chicks, to younger trailblazers such as Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Brothers Osborne."

