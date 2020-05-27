Dolly Parton Shares New Song About Post-Quarantine Life, 'When Life is Good Again'

One of the few bright spots in recent months' headlines has been Dolly Parton's acts of kindness throughout the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Proof that she walks the walk when it comes to her profession of faith in God includes a generous donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and a series of bedtime stories from her Imagination Library, shared on YouTube for children needing comfort during scary and confusing times.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member and proud product of East Tennessee addresses our current situation once more with "When Life is Good Again," a brand-new song which challenges listeners to consider how and why they can be better people once society returns to some level of normalcy.

Lyrically, Parton doesn't get caught up in praise over her benevolence, opting instead to strive for self-improvement in what reads more like a prayer than a song.

Musically, the faith-based country song blends elements of Appalachian bluegrass tradition with a backbeat and production techniques that mirror the influence of contemporary Christian music more so than Music Row.

Even beyond her giving and a brand-new song, Parton's been a part of many folks' social-distanced routine, whether they're watching her Heartstrings series on Netflix or tracing her superstar ascent along with the Dolly Parton's America podcast.

"When Life is Good Again" Lyrics

When life is good again

I'll be a better friend

A bigger person when

Life is good again

More thoughtful than I've been

I'll be so different then

More in the moment when

Life is good again

I'll open up my heart

And let the whole world in

I'll try to make amends

When life is good again

We've been brought to our knees

We've been so ill at ease

There are no guarantees

But you know life goes on

This too shall pass away

Bring new and different days

We need to change our ways

And right our wrongs

Let's open up our hearts

And let the whole world in

Let's try to make amends

When life is good again

I'll open up my doors again

And hear the message in the wind

Repent of all my sins (Hallelujah)

When life is good again

I'll try to be someone

On which you can depend

A helping hand to lend

Let's open up our eyes

And see what's goin' on

If we're to move along

From where we've been

Let's open up our hearts

And let the love shine in (Shine in)

We've all got knees to bend

And we'll just pray 'til then

Ask God's forgiveness when

Life is good again

And it's gonna be good again

(It's gonna be, it's gonna be)

It's gonna be good again

It'll be alright (It'll be alright)

God's the reason for all things

You want rainbows, you get rain

We'll all be forever changed (Forever changed)

I'll sell my boat and fly my kite

Walk in the park, go out at night

And hold my loved ones extra tight

When everything is on the mend

I'll even drink with my old friends

Sing and play my mandolin

We'll make it through this long dark night

Darkness fades when faced with light

And everything's gonna be alright

When life is good again

