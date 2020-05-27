Dolly Parton Shares New Song About Post-Quarantine Life, 'When Life is Good Again'

One of the few bright spots in recent months' headlines has been Dolly Parton's acts of kindness throughout the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Proof that she walks the walk when it comes to her profession of faith in God includes a generous donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and a series of bedtime stories from her Imagination Library, shared on YouTube for children needing comfort during scary and confusing times.
The Country Music Hall of Fame member and proud product of East Tennessee addresses our current situation once more with "When Life is Good Again," a brand-new song which challenges listeners to consider how and why they can be better people once society returns to some level of normalcy.
Lyrically, Parton doesn't get caught up in praise over her benevolence, opting instead to strive for self-improvement in what reads more like a prayer than a song.
Musically, the faith-based country song blends elements of Appalachian bluegrass tradition with a backbeat and production techniques that mirror the influence of contemporary Christian music more so than Music Row.
Read More: These Vintage Dolly Parton Dolls Are Adorable Hidden Gems
Even beyond her giving and a brand-new song, Parton's been a part of many folks' social-distanced routine, whether they're watching her Heartstrings series on Netflix or tracing her superstar ascent along with the Dolly Parton's America podcast.
"When Life is Good Again" Lyrics
When life is good again
I'll be a better friend
A bigger person when
Life is good again
More thoughtful than I've been
I'll be so different then
More in the moment when
Life is good again
I'll open up my heart
And let the whole world in
I'll try to make amends
When life is good again
We've been brought to our knees
We've been so ill at ease
There are no guarantees
But you know life goes on
This too shall pass away
Bring new and different days
We need to change our ways
And right our wrongs
Let's open up our hearts
And let the whole world in
Let's try to make amends
When life is good again
I'll open up my doors again
And hear the message in the wind
Repent of all my sins (Hallelujah)
When life is good again
I'll try to be someone
On which you can depend
A helping hand to lend
Let's open up our eyes
And see what's goin' on
If we're to move along
From where we've been
Let's open up our hearts
And let the love shine in (Shine in)
We've all got knees to bend
And we'll just pray 'til then
Ask God's forgiveness when
Life is good again
And it's gonna be good again
(It's gonna be, it's gonna be)
It's gonna be good again
It'll be alright (It'll be alright)
God's the reason for all things
You want rainbows, you get rain
We'll all be forever changed (Forever changed)
I'll sell my boat and fly my kite
Walk in the park, go out at night
And hold my loved ones extra tight
When everything is on the mend
I'll even drink with my old friends
Sing and play my mandolin
We'll make it through this long dark night
Darkness fades when faced with light
And everything's gonna be alright
When life is good again