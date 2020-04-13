Commerce

These Vintage Dolly Parton Dolls are Adorable Hidden Gems

Etsy

Dolly Parton is one of the most charming and enchanting faces of country music. It's no surprise that Dolly makes the perfect doll. Many years ago, the Dolly Parton Doll by Goldberger hit store shelves and became a popular collectible. The vintage Dolly doll has gone on to inspire DIY Dolly Parton plush dolls.

An Etsy creator has stitched up the cutest Dolly Parton toy, and we're obsessed with it. This isn't your typical fashion doll. This plush doll is handmade and is a perfect home decor piece. Whether it's on your couch, bookshelf, or vanity, everyone will love the new addition to your cozy home.

1. Dolly Parton Inspired Plush Doll/Stuffed Soft Toy

Dolly Parton Inspired Plush Doll:Stuffed Soft Toy
Etsy

It's so adorable, and look, there are even loops on it. Feel free to hang this on your Christmas tree once the holidays come around. Dolly looks fabulous! The details are impeccable. From the hair, outfit, guitar, and even makeup!

You got to love it. The seller behind the plush toy is extremely talented.

2. Dolly Parton Doll Goldberger Series 1996 Guitar

Dolly Parton Doll Goldberger Series 1996 Guitar
Amazon

If you want to throw it back to the good ol' days, be sure to check out this doll. Dolly looks fabulous in her red plaid dress. A customer review says, "Great collectible item!"

3. Vintage Dolly Parton 12" Poseable Doll in Red Jumpsuit 70s Goldberger Doll Mfg

Vintage Dolly Parton 12" Poseable Doll in Red Jumpsuit 70s Goldberger Doll Mfg
eBay

Now, here's a throwback. That red jumpsuit is iconic. eBay is full of gems, and this Goldbeger Series doll is one of them.

4. Dolly Parton Doll NIB by Eegee Goldberger 1970s

Dolly Parton Doll NIB by Eegee Goldberger 1970s
eBay

Check out this beauty. The doll is still in the original box.

5. Dolly Parton Doll 1996 Limited Edition by Goldberger

Dolly Parton Doll 1996 Limited Edition by Goldberger
eBay

Dolly and that black dress are just so darn iconic. If you have any little ones who adore Dolly, they'll want this for their dollhouse.

These are some rare finds. You have to love vintage collectibles.

