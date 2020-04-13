Dolly Parton is one of the most charming and enchanting faces of country music. It's no surprise that Dolly makes the perfect doll. Many years ago, the Dolly Parton Doll by Goldberger hit store shelves and became a popular collectible. The vintage Dolly doll has gone on to inspire DIY Dolly Parton plush dolls.

An Etsy creator has stitched up the cutest Dolly Parton toy, and we're obsessed with it. This isn't your typical fashion doll. This plush doll is handmade and is a perfect home decor piece. Whether it's on your couch, bookshelf, or vanity, everyone will love the new addition to your cozy home.

It's so adorable, and look, there are even loops on it. Feel free to hang this on your Christmas tree once the holidays come around. Dolly looks fabulous! The details are impeccable. From the hair, outfit, guitar, and even makeup!

You got to love it. The seller behind the plush toy is extremely talented.

If you want to throw it back to the good ol' days, be sure to check out this doll. Dolly looks fabulous in her red plaid dress. A customer review says, "Great collectible item!"

Now, here's a throwback. That red jumpsuit is iconic. eBay is full of gems, and this Goldbeger Series doll is one of them.

Check out this beauty. The doll is still in the original box.

Dolly and that black dress are just so darn iconic. If you have any little ones who adore Dolly, they'll want this for their dollhouse.

These are some rare finds. You have to love vintage collectibles.