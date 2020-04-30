The Dixie Chicks Offer Worldly Wisdom With 'Julianna Calm Down'

We're not getting The Dixie Chicks' first album in 14 years this week, with Gaslighter's original May 1 release date getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The indefinite shelving of the new album does not equate a lack of new music though, because "Julianna Calm Down" got posted to the band's Instagram account on Thursday (April 30).

The post identifies the empowerment anthem as track nine off members Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire's Jack Antonoff-produced album.

Lyrically, there's more f-words and phrases at play than "five minute song" as the trio offers advice about heartbreak and other temporary setbacks to not just the title character but also Harper, Eva, Katie, Violet, Juno, Yaya, Berta, Amelia, Naomi and Hesper. The names of the heartbroken and heartbreakers may change, but the heartfelt advice of friends and mentors stays consistently true. Or it might be motherly wisdom-- Stayer has a daughter named Julianna.

Musically, the new song leans more pop than past Dixie Chicks cuts, including the forthcoming album's title track. For some, a slicker sound will feed negative perceptions about the trio. For others, more examples of the Chicks' evolving sound (if not a remix or three of "Julianna Calm Down") cannot hit social media soon enough.

"Julianna Calm Down" Lyrics

Julianna, calm down

You know he's about to leave but don't panic

Don't give him the satisfaction that you can't handle it

Breathe

It'll be okay

And, Harper, hold on

To the peace you know he's gonna try to take when he's gone

And you know exactly where he'll try to take it from

Breathe

It'll be okay

Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes

And strut the f**k around like you've got nothing to lose

Show off, show off, show off your best moves

And do it with a smile so he doesn't know it's

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on

Don't think about his lips

How every time he'd kiss you, you'd tremble

Try to only think about the bad things you remember

Breathe

It'll be okay

I guess this is the time to remind you

Sometimes, what's going through your head

Is just a temporary situation

And light will soon be shed, oh

Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes

And strut the f**k around like you've got nothing to lose

Show off, show off, show off your best moves

And do it with a smile so that no one knows it's

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on

And, Katie, calm down

You know there'll come a time you think you can't handle it

But dig deep and know that you can handle it

Breathe

It'll be okay

And, Eva, hold on

To everything you know to be true

Don't let the wolves get the best of you

Breathe

You're gonna make it through

So just put on, put on, put on your best shoes

And strut the f**k around like you've got nothing to lose

Show off, show off, show off your best moves

And do it with a smile so that no one know it's

Put on, put on, put on

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on, oh

Put on, put on

I guess this is the time to remind you

Sometimes, what's goin' through your head

Is just a temporary situation

And light will soon be shed, oh

Just put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on, put on, yeah

Put on, put on

And Violet, calm down

And Juno, calm down

And Yaya, calm down

And Berta, calm down

Hesper, calm down

And Amelia, calm down

Naomi, calm down

Juliana, calm down

Julianna, calm down

Julianna, calm down