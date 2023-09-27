Kevin Costner Hosts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at His Santa Barbara Home

Kevin Costner is in his toastmaster era. The Oscar-winning actor recently hosted a star-studded charity event at his Santa Barbara home, flexing his convening power with a surprise appearance by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Costner even cracked a joke about his sprawling beachfront property, reportedly telling the audience, "On a day like today, it's worth every penny."

Every year, the FallOne805LIVE! music festival is put on at Kevin Costner's beachfront property. The annual fundraiser is the flagship event of the One805 nonprofit, which supports California's first responder agencies. Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres were also in attendance at the Sept. 22 ceremony, which featured performances by Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty, Adam Levine and Maroon 5.

During the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the stage to present Costner with One805's Heart of the Community Award. In a video posted to One805's Instagram Story, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen standing to one side of the outdoor stage. The couple picked up a small trophy, with Prince Harry presenting the honor to Costner and shaking the Yellowstone star's hand.

Costner hopped on the mic to joke about the grandeur of his Santa Barbara estate, which was in contention during his now-settled divorce proceedings. After filing for divorce in May 2023, Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner refused to vacate the home, which Costner had purchased prior to their 2004 marriage. The judge ultimately ordered Baumgartner to leave the property in July. The couple reached an "amicable" divorce settlement on Sept. 21, one day prior to the FallOne805LIVE! festival.

"Good afternoon everyone. Now, I get asked a lot by my friends who have no manners, 'Kev, what's this place cost? What's it worth?' And I can just simply tell you on a day, like today, it's worth every penny," Costner told the crowd, per People.

He added: "[I'm glad you all are] here to celebrate people... the ones who are the first to rush in. And it's a place that I've had a lot of good luck in my life and I've tried to not throw up a wall around it, so thank you for coming."