At long last, Kevin Costner has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone. It's big news for fans of the long-running Paramount drama, and for Costner-heads: The legendary actor, now 67 years old, experienced something of a renaissance when he first stepped out as the tough-as-nails Dutton patriarch in 2018. The smashing success of the series has made Costner a superstar among a new generation of fans, and yet, he's never won for Yellowstone at any of the major awards ceremonies.

Costner faces stiff competition at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which airs Tuesday, Jan. 10th on NBC and Peacock. He's nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series -- Drama, a stacked category that also includes Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Adam Scott (Severance). But Costner's been in this rodeo -- and triumphed -- many times before. We're running back the tape and luxuriating in Kevin Costner's major award wins over the years, from his 1991 Oscar glory to the surprise 2013 hit, Hatfields & McCoys.

1991: Dances with Wolves

In 1991, Kevin Costner was on top of the world thanks to the success of his feature directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, an epic Civil War-era Western that he directed and starred in. (Yes, he did indeed have to direct actual wolves in the film.) He took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Director, and dominated the 1991 Academy Awards, with nods for Picture, Director, and Actor. In the end, Costner won two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, delivering an adorably shaky acceptance speech for the ages.

Advertisement

2013: Hatfields & McCoys

Although he received Golden Globe acting nominations for his work in JFK and Tin Cup in 1992 and 1997, respectively, it was more than twenty years after his Dances with Wolves victory that Costner took home another prize from one of the major voting bodies -- this time, for television work.

In 2013, Costner swept the three biggest TV acting awards for his work in the History Channel's historic miniseries, Hatfields & McCoys, co-starring the late, great Bill Paxton. He scored an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor in a TV Miniseries, delivering characteristically sweet, slightly nervous acceptance speeches. (Costner is eternally an American treasure.)

2015: Critic's Choice Lifetime Achievement Award

Advertisement

We would be remiss not to include Costner's honorary 2015 Critic's Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, which vaulted the actor into the hallowed firmament of cinema legends. Oh, and his acceptance speech? Five minutes of pure bliss and undeniable dad humor. "However this happened, however my name found its way -- stumbled onto a list of actors of a certain age that happened to be in town," he joked. "I'm humbled and honored by this selection tonight."

Costner's last major win was a 2017 SAG ensemble award for his involvement in Hidden Figures, the true story of a group of Black women who worked as NASA mathematicians during the Space Race. It's been a few years since we've seen him walk away with the spoils, and the 2023 Golden Globes may just be Costner's late-career stroke of luck -- and everyone's new favorite acceptance speech of all time. Fingers crossed for John Dutton's imminent victory.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will air live Jan. 10. Here's a handy guide to watching the ceremony for free on cable and streaming.

Related Videos