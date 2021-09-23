Kelly Clarkson's Christmas Album Features Brett Eldredge and Chris Stapleton

Kelly Clarkson is ready for the holidays, after announcing not only a new Christmas album, but a new single called, "Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)." This ladies and gentlemen is the true meaning of life! The 39-year old dropped the lead single of 'When Christmas Comes Around...' with a tweet, saying, "Alright, y'all! I can't keep this one a secret anymore!! I'm releasing a brand new album titled #WhenChristmasComesAround... and you can pre-order it starting tonight at 12AM ET!!! Until then, here's the track list.... 🎄🎶 #ChristmasIsntCanceled."

The album is set to be released on Oct. 15 via Atlantic Records and will be her ninth studio album and her second Christmas album following 2013's Wrapped in Red. Speaking about her upcoming holiday album, the TV host and 'The Voice' coach stated, "My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally when Christmas comes around. Some of us are consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us."

The singer continued, "Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to all be able to connect to a message on this album. Each year you may even have a new favorite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one's life and let possibility wander."

"Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" is an up-tempo cheery holiday break-up song that is meant to be delivered with a mischievous tone. A lot of fans suspected that the song could very well be inspired by her recent divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Not only was the full set tracklist announced, but it was announced the new Christmas album features a mixture of original songs and Christmas classics. There will also be a collaboration with other stars including Ariana Grande on "Santa, Can You Hear Me," Chris Stapleton on "Glow" and a bonus track with Brett Eldredge on "Under The Mistletoe." "Under The Mistletoe" previously reached the top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

'When Christmas Comes Around...' Tracklist:

'Merry Christmas Baby'

'It's Beginning To Look A lot Like Christmas'

'Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)'

'Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)'

'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'

'Glow' (feat. Chris Stapleton)

'Santa Baby'

'Santa, Can't You Hear Me (feat. Ariana Grande)'

'Last Christmas'

'Jingle Bell Rock'

'Blessed'

'Christmas Come Early'

Bonus tracks:

'Under The Mistletoe' (feat. Brett Eldredge)

'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

'Christmas Eve'

