Brett Eldredge Announces New Holiday Album 'Mr. Christmas'

Pumpkin spice season might just have started for a few of us, but Brett Eldredge is already sipping on that eggnog. Not only did the country singer tease fans with a new song, "Cinnamon," earlier this month, but he just announced that he is bringing that festive cheer with his upcoming holiday album, Mr. Christmas.

Along with the announcement, he released a brand new song of the same title as well as a list of dates for his Christmastime Tour. "Mr. Christmas" features the country star's signature vocals with lyrics like, "Call me Mr. Christmas / I'll make your spirit bright / I'll dry your eyes with candy skies / And warm, cheery delight."

The new holiday album is set to be released on Oct. 22 and is available for pre-orders on Eldredge's official website. The Christmas record follows his previous holiday album, Glow, which was released back in 2016 and then re-released as a deluxe album in 2018 with additional tracks including "A Holly Jolly Chrismas" and "Sleigh Ride."

Through a press release, the country singer stated, "This album is so much fun and full of joy and magic. We captured that nostalgic, classic feel that Christmas brings and mixed it with the soulful side of my music influences. It's got a lot of heart and magic -- it's a special one for people to hear."

To celebrate the release of the Christmas album, the country singer and songwriter will revive his Glow Live Tour in 2021. From Nov. 13 to Dec. 18, he will play nine concerts in Boston , New York City, Nashville, Las Vegas and Chicago, with two shows planned in each city except Las Vegas. All details are available at Bretteldredge.com.

Speaking about the tour, Edgredge stated, "Getting to take Glow Live on the road again after unfortunately having to miss it last year gives me so much joy, especially knowing that this tour and this music could bring a lot of joy to a lot of people that need it right now. My hope is that attending these shows with friends and family can be a tradition people look forward to every year for many years to come. I cannot wait to get back out there because performing these songs makes me so happy, and I just hope to share that feeling with everyone in the audience as well."

Brett Eldredge 2021 Glow Live Tour Dates:

Nov.13 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas*

Nov 26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Nov 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Dec 03 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec 04 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec 10 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Dec 11 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Dec 17 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Dec 18 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

