Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Hasn't Released New Music After 'Huge Divorce'

It looks like we might be getting new music from our favorite TV host, Kelly Clarkson! During an appearance on The Chart Show With Brooke Reese, the singer revealed that her "huge divorce" from Brandon Blackstock delayed her from releasing new music. The American Idol stated, "Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it's been, like two years and not easy with kids. I'm just navigating what I'm comfortable with releasing. So, it's just a hard thing to navigate. It's coming."

The former The Voice coach went on to say that she needed to get her path clear before she is ready to release any new music. "I'm just navigating what I'm comfortable with releasing," she stated. "So, it's just a hard thing to navigate. It's coming. I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I'm going to release. I've never had this difficult of a project."

Besides her new Kellyoke EP released last month, the singer hasn't released any original non-holiday music since 2017. She filed for divorce from Blackstock back in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, settling the divorce in early 2022. She was officially declared single in September 2021 and decided to revert back to her maiden name, Brianne. The singer was granted primary custody of their two children, 8-year-0ld River and 6-year-old Remmington with Blackstock having the children one weekend a month.

Clarkson spoke with Extra about her first Mother's Day since finalizing her divorce, stating, "I'm a single mom, right? So, I'm either at work or with kids. So my nanny -- I literally almost cried -- like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, 'Hey, for Mother's Day, I'm going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.' I almost broke down, I was like, 'What?!'"

A judge ruled that Clarkson would be able to keep her ranch in Montana and ordered Blackstock to pay $12,500 a month in rent until he vacated the ranch in June. The "Since You've Been Gone" was ordered to pay Blackstock $1.3 million as well as $45,600 in child support and $115,000 a month in spousal support until 2024.

