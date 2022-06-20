TikTok is Going Wild For Kelly Clarkson's Viral Billie Eilish Cover

Kelly Clarkson just released the "divorce anthem" we have been begging her to, and man, it's beautiful. Proving how much of a powerhouse she is, Clarkson decided to release her own version of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever." To say that the song is a bop is such an understatement, Clarkson definitely proves why she is American Idol's first winner. I had to listen to it three times in a row because it was just so good, I wanted to hear her belt out the song as the goosebumps on my arms were forming.

I'm not the only one who thinks this is one of the best songs Clarkson has released. The singer has been going viral on TikTok with fans dueting and using her song, shocked as to how good it is.

One TikTok user, @brynnzzyy decided to post a video of herself reacting to the song, captioning the video, "My second mother @kellyclarkson slaying as always ... this one in particular OMFG." Freaking out about Clarkson's high note, she noted, "Ms. Kelly...I have no words," to which honestly, I didn't either. It's just too good.

User @gwizzle also posted a video of herself singing along to Clarkson, saying, "Kelly Clarkson DID NOT have to go so hard on this kellyoke cover of happier than ever ... i cant stop listening to it." User @emmiedonnelly went on to hilariously say, "Miss Kelly Baddie Clarkson are you kidding me I have ascended to another universe."

Clarkson had actually sung a snippet of the song for her Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. But fans loved it so much that she decided to release an official version, putting it on her Kellyoke EP. Other tracks on the EP include "Call Out My Name" by the Weeknd, "Blue Bayou'' by Linda Ronstadt, "Queen of the Night" by Whitney Houston, "Trampoline" by Shaed, and "Fake Plastic Trees," by Radiohead.

Keep on being the queen of anthems and belts Ms. Clarkson.

