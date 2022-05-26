Kelly Clarkson Announces ‘Kellyoke’ Covers EP

Good news Kelly Clarkson fans, we are getting new music! The Grammy award winner revealed she is set to release a six-song EP of her very own favorite cover songs she's performed during her Kellyoke series on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode," Clarkson stated. She continued, "Over 500 songs later, and we're still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y'all!"

Kellyoke has been very popular since the start of the show, leaving viewers wanting more covers. Her team always uploads her cover performances on YouTube, which is full of comments from fans asking for their requests and begging the singer to officially release them on streaming platforms.

Lucikly for us she is doing just that, and released the first song, a recorded cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever." She first performed Eilish's song on September 30, 20221, receiving high praise for her powerful vocals. The EP is set to be released on June 9 via Atlantic Records and will feature six tracks including covers of Whitney Houston, The Weeknd, Shaed, Linda Ronstadt, Radiohead, and Eilish.

Throughout her time on the show, Clarkson has covered numerous artists including Keith Urban, Lauren Daigle, ABBA, Kenny Loggins, Harry Styles, Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, The Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, and more.

The new EP marks her first release since her Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around, released in October 2021 which followed her 2017 album Meaning of Life.

Kellyoke EP track list:

1. "Blue Bayou" (by Linda Ronstadt)

2. "Call Out My Name" (by The Weeknd)

3. "Happier Than Ever"(by Billie Eilish)

4. "Queen Of The Night"(by Whitney Houston)

5. "Trampoline"(by Shaed)

6. "Fake Plastic Trees"(by Radiohead)

