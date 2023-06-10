Kelly Clarkson Surprises Coffee Shop Customers With Mind-Blowing Performance

A few lucky customers of Blue Bottle Coffee in Culver City, Calif. got quite the stunning surprise courtesy of Kelly Clarkson.

A clip posted to social media by tech entrepreneur Arjun Rai of SelfTact shows Clarkson lead a choir from the back of the coffee line. Of course there's a charming twist: Clarkson hilariously places an order for a vanilla latte after finishing the last note of recent single "Me."

"She was energetic and enthusiastic," Rai told ET Online. "Music started playing out of nowhere. It felt like a New York Broadway show."

Rai told Access Hollywood that he was "in the middle of a meeting" when a sudden chorus got so loud that it "sounded like the heavens opened up."

Surprised onlookers shot camera phone footage of their own, and Rai told Access Hollywood that Clarkson posed with some of those same fans for selfies.

There's no other context for what might've been a segment for a future episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show or a guerrilla marketing stunt for the June 23 release of Clarkson's album Chemistry.

Clarkson likely won't be in the same neighborhood as Blue Bottle Coffee as often after her award-winning talk show permanently relocates from the Universal lot in Los Angeles to iconic NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. That's the same studio where hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien and David Letterman have captivated audiences. And to top it all off, a state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space will be built just for Clarkson's show.

The move follows two consecutive seasons of premiere weeks filmed in the Big Apple. It's also on the heels of New York's Film Tax Credit expansion, which offers sweet incentives for television productions relocating to the city. Plus, talk and variety shows can qualify for these perks after just two years of filming now, instead of the previous five-year requirement.