It wouldn't be an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show if the singer/talk show extraordinaire didn't perform a cover of a song during her Kellyoke segment. In a recent episode from Wednesday, April 12, Clarkson shared a pitch-perfect rendition of Taylor Swift's "Clean" from the singer's 1989 album.

Clarkson sang a tranquil version of the bittersweet tune, and instead of adding too much flair, she stayed close to the original version and delivered a crystal-clear performance of each individual note. Of course, Clarkson doesn't need vocal theatrics to infuse emotion into a song, and she showed her passion for the lyrics using the inflection of her voice and by locking eyes with the camera. All the while, purple lights swirled around her onstage, adding to the intensity of the performance.

"Clean" was released along with Swift's 1989 album on Oct. 27, 2014 and serves as the final track on the album. Although it was never released as a radio single, it has stayed a fan favorite and a standout moment at Swift's concerts throughout the years. It has been covered by a multitude of artists, including, notably, Sara Bareilles.

Clarkson's Kellyoke segments have been a treat for viewers of her talk show over the years, and they can all be viewed on the show's YouTube page. Some of her recent cover performances include Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl," Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days" alongside Charles Esten and The Emotions' "The Best of My Love."

Clarkson also released a Kellyoke album in June 2022 which features some of her best performances. Fans can hear her covers of "Blue Bayou," "Happier Than Ever," "Fake Plastic Trees" and more on the project.

Clarkson has been hosting her daytime talk show since September 2019. The show airs on local NBC stations -- check local listings for times and channels.