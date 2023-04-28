Babies are bundles of joy, as they say, and one happened to put a very big smile on Kelly Clarkson's face recently. On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson was joined by pop star Meghan Trainor and Outer Range star Tom Pelphrey, who just welcomed a baby girl with partner Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory). The "Since U Been Gone" singer could hardly contain her excitement as Pelphrey opened up about his experience being a new dad.

Pelphrey and Cuoco welcomed daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey on March 30, 2023.

"The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Cuoco said of the photo of the time, which she posted to Instagram.

"I'm such a big fan of her," Kelly said of Cuoco. "So how's it going?"

Pelphrey called it "Amazing," wearing a big grin on his face. He called his daughter the "best thing ever," noting at the time, she was about 10 days old.

A photo of Pelphrey and Cuoco appeared on-screen with their daughter swaddled in Pelphrey's arms. Another photo of the baby girl was shown, a black and white snap of the couple's daughter, which prompted Clarkson to squeal.

"Oh my God, look at the picture!" she called out, whipping around behind her to look at the screen the photo was on. She then called the next photo, with Pelphrey holding his daughter close to his chest, "her favorite." She clasped her hands together close to her heart and exclaimed, "Skin on skin is my favorite!"

"Oh, the best," Pelphrey agreed. "It really is."

Clarkson couldn't stop smiling as they discussed the new dad's time spent with his little girl. One thing's for sure: we'll probably see more of him bringing his adorable daughter around when she's old enough to experience coming on a TV show!

