Rising country artist Brooke Eden raided her colorful closet on Wednesday (June 7) to piece together a red carpet outfit for this year's Concert For Love & Acceptance. When asked by Wide Open Country about her look, Eden revealed that it's the result of thrifty online shopping, not the guidance of a high-end fashion stylist.

A blue fringe-trim top that'd suit any summer music festival -- whether you're on stage or in the audience -- cost her a mere $4.99 on Shein. There are different color options, including a pink selection for your bachelorette party needs.

Her rainbow-colored skinny pants come from Chicago-based boutique Akira's online store and cost a mere $49.90. The Sunshine in Paradise ombre skinny pants can be found in an eclectic collection of Pride Month pieces, which also includes a matching Sunset in Paradise ombre blazer that goes for $59.90.

Eden also wore dangling, multi-colored earrings that she called a "staple" of her wardrobe as well as bracelets from her massive collection of turquoise jewelry.

Advertisement

The annual concert partnered '90s country hitmaker Ty Herndon's Foundation for Love & Acceptance with the world's largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, GLAAD. It was hosted on the eve of CMA Fest at downtown Nashville destination -- and future Luke Combs-themed venue -- the Wildhorse Saloon. Herndon and Eden were joined on the red carpet and concert stage by such acts as Pam Tillis, Terri Clark, Chrissy Metz, Autumn Nicholas, Billy Gilman and Chapel Hart.

"With all that's going on in the world, this event has gained a new level of significance," Herndon shared in a press release. "I'm so grateful to the artists and fans who came together to send a message of love and acceptance from here at CMA Fest to LGBTQ people all around the globe."