Chapel Hart Live Their 'Glory Days' on Daytime TV Debut

Family singing group Chapel Hart --sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their first cousin Trea Swindle-- kept its collective momentum rolling on Tuesday (March 30) with its daytime TV debut. The country trio sang and clapped along to the title track of recent album Glory Days on the syndicated Tamron Hall Show.

In an interview segment that promoted the album and the group's ongoing 60-city national tour, the Mississippi-born, Louisiana-based bandmates discussed the rollercoaster year they'd experienced together since last summer's run on America's Got Talent changed their lives. Since then, the group collaborated with Darius Rucker, received three standing ovations for its Grand Ole Opry debut and performed at the CMT Music Awards.

One of the more moving talking points addressed the bandmates' grandmother, Beatrice Hart, who died two months after seeing her grandchildren on the Opry stage.

"This day, it was our debut at the Opry, but I really feel like it was our grandma's debut that everybody just made her their grandma, as well," Danica Hart said. "She was way more famous than we'll ever be at the Opry House. People are still asking, 'Where's your grandma? What's she doing?'"

The group also put over the advantages of being on an independent label and praised such classic country influences on their sound as Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker and Loretta Lynn. Glory Days selection "Welcome to Fist City" honors the latter, per the late pop culture icon's request.

The Glory Days Tour began on Jan. 26 and lasts through July 15.

"It feels really amazing to be going out on our first-ever headlining tour," Devynn Hart shared in a press release. "God has truly had his hands on us and our careers. We are forever grateful for every opportunity."

