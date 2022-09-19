Chapel Hart's Grand Ole Opry Debut Earns Three Standing Ovations

Chapel Hart --sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle-- capped off quite the eventful week with yet another career- and life-affirming moment. Following an America's Got Talent (AGT) performance of original song "American Pride" on Tuesday (Sept. 13) and an AGT finale jam with Darius Rucker the following night, the family singing group triumphantly returned to Nashville on Saturday (Sept. 17) for its Grand Ole Opry debut.

During its three-song set, the Mississippi-based trio revisited "American Pride" without the added pressure its members faced on Tuesday.

"We didn't make it halfway through the song. The first notes started and we started boo-hooing on America's Got Talent before the song even started, so tonight we want to dedicate this to the men and women who lay it all on the line day in and day out," Danica Hart told the Opry crowd (as quoted by Billboard).

Another standing ovation followed the tune that earned a collective Golden Buzzer from the AGT judges and host Terry Crews: Dolly Parton answer song "You Can Have Him Jolene."

"Made for Me," a song about the group's Poplarville, Miss. origins and its career ambitions, rounded out the setlist.

On the night that Jeannie Seely celebrated 55 years as an Opry member, she got the honor of introducing Chapel Hart. It was the latest in a long line of superstar stamps of approval for the group, which counts Gretchen Wilson, Billy Gibbons, Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker and Parton as vocal supporters.

Following their Opry debut, Chapel Hart went across the street to the Nashville Palace, where a packed house of established fans and new converts waited in line for a meet and greet.

Chapel Hart's fifth-place finish on AGT followed CMT Next Women of Country accolades in 2021 and other recognition for a group known for its songwriting chops and its energetic live shows.

The next potential game-changer for Chapel Hart lands on Sept. 30 with the unveiling of Rucker collaboration "Ol' Church Hymn."

