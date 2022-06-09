'America's Got Talent' Judge Calls Contestant Drake Milligan ‘The New Elvis of Country’

It looks like America's Got Talent has found its very own Elvis! During Tuesday's episode contestant Drake Milligan took the stage and shared how Elvis has inspired his career, performing his very own original song for judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell. The 23-year-old was accompanied by his band, singing, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" from his self-titled EP released in July 2021.

Before his full audition, Milligan explained that an encounter with an Elvis impersonator when he was a child was the catalyst for the singer to get into music at a very early age.

"When I was about 7, I went out eating with my family, and there was an Elvis impersonator at the restaurant, and I was enthralled. I think that's where I decided I wanted to be like Elvis," Milligan stated. "It was cute at first -- I'd go putting on my jumpsuits, I was dying my hair black, but it probably wasn't until one of the first times that I got on stage and sang one of my own songs and figured, 'Man, this is something I could do, you know? I could pave my own way.'"

While on stage, the contestant spoke with Cowell about being an artist in Nashville, while Cowell wondered why he was auditioning despite him having a platform for his own music. The 23-year-old responded, saying, "Back in the day. Elvis had The Ed Sullivan Show and The Beatles too, and I see this kind of on the same scale of that, almost bigger, way bigger."

Much like Elvis, during his audition, he stopped at times to shake his hips and shimmy just like the King of Rock and Roll. The audience was filmed shouting and clapping at the contestant, as he sang, "I ain't the kind to settle down/ Or let myself get wrapped around/ Somebody's finger, but if I had you/ Baby, sounds like somethin' I'd do."

The singer impressed the judges so much, with Mandel saying, "I think that song is a hit. And I think that you're a hit. You're like the new Elvis of country. I think you're gonna break out from this particular song, this particular moment on this particular night." All judges gave the talented singer a yes, sending him and his band to the next round of the competition.

