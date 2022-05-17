Everything to Know About the New 'Elvis' Biopic

It's no secret that biopics are getting more and more popular every year, trying to keep the memory of iconic legends alive. We've seen Walk the Line, Bring the Ricardos, Nowhere Boy, Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, to name a few, that have really captivated the artist's work and life all in one.

This time around, director Baz Luhrmann, known for Romeo and Juliet, Gatsby, and Moulin Rouge, decided to put a spin on the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. The new biopic, Elvis, is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, and by the look of the trailer, you can clearly see why.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming biopic.

Who is the Cast?

The casting directors really worked hard to find the perfect actors for the film, and I have to say they pretty much nailed it. Austin Butler, known for acting in Arrow and The Shannara Chronicles, is set to portray Elvis Presley. Butler officially won the role of Elvis, but runner-ups included Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles, and Miles Teller.

The film also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, who was Elvis' manager, and Australian actress Olivia Dejonge as Elvis' then-wife, Priscilla Presley.

Luke Bracey plays Elvis' talent manager and member of "The Memphis Mafia '' Jerry Schilling, Helen Thomson, and Richard Roxburgh play Elvis' mom and dad Gladys and Vernon. Fun fact, Maggie Gyllenhal and Rufus Sewell were actually cast as Elvis' parents first, but due to delays and scheduling conflicts, they had to drop out.

Official Trailer

you?re about to spend all day watching this. this is the exclusive worldwide trailer debut for #ElvisMovie PLUS a Q&A with @austinbutler and @bazluhrmann pic.twitter.com/4JjzdwnmkA — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) February 17, 2022

Luhrmann released the first Elvis trailer on February 17th. It's glorious, all three minutes and 17 seconds of it. There is also a ten-minute video with a special intro by Luhrmann underscored and an interview with Butler.

Are There Any Teaser Clips?

Luhrmann has slowly been teasing fans left and right, posting hints and photos of the film on social media. Just before Christmas, the director gave a first look tease clip, under 20 seconds, that really summed up how epic the film was going to be. In a slow down video, we hear Elvis' "Suspicious Minds" and snapshots of three different Elvis': 1950s Elvis as a newcomer, 1970s Elvis wearing a biker jacket, and a 1970s Las Vegas Elvis wearing a rhinestone jumpsuit.

At the beginning of May, a two-minute video of Elvis' first performance at Hayride was later released.

Is There a Soundtrack?

If you have watched Lurhmann's films you know that the director really likes to mix up genres across time periods for his films. The Elvis biopic is no exception. Speaking about the soundtrack, Lurhmann stated, "In Elvis, you'll get classic Elvis, but we're translating some of the music into a contemporary feel with an array of amazing guest artists."

There have been three artists who have been confirmed for the movie, including Doja Cat's "Vegas" which is a riff on "Hound Dog," Kacey Musgraves performing Presley's 1961's "Can't Help Falling in Love," and Maneskin's cover of "If I Can Dream."

There aren't too many details about the soundtrack or its release date. But what we do know is that it will be released under RCA Records, which was Presley's label.

Priscilla Presley Approved

A few months ago Priscilla actually approved of the film, saying that the casting of Elvis was perfect. "This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered," she tweeted. "Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding. Halfway through the film, Jerry [Schilling] and I looked at each other and said 'WOW!!! Bravo to him.' He knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."

She continued, "The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."

When Will It Be Released?

Elvis is set to officially hit theaters on June 24, 2022. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical release day. The film was originally scheduled to be released on October 1, 22021 before being delayed to November 5, 2021, due to COVID-19 pushing it to 2022.

