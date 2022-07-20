'America's Got Talent': Chapel Hart Earns Five Golden Buzzers With Dolly Parton Answer Song

Not every act that wows reality singing competition judges reaches our TV sets and cell phones as unknowns. Take for instance Chapel Hart, the Mississippi-based trio of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle. Many followers of country music likely recognized the group, between its CMT Next Women of Country laurels, its music video collaboration with Billy Gibbons and positive press for its Dolly Parton answer song, "You Can Have Him Jolene."

The group upped its profile in Nashville and beyond on Tuesday night (July 19) with a show-stealing America's Got Talent (AGT) audition of its original song about Parton's famed antagonist.

The type of spirited performance the group brings to venues night in and night out stunned all four judges and AGT host Terry Crews as well as the crowd, which chanted for Golden Buzzers amid a standing ovation. Though judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum had already used their one Golden Buzzer for the evening, the AGT team broke precedent and allowed both to join Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Crews in giving Chapel Hart a perfect score and setting off a celebratory confetti shower.

Cowell offered high praise for the trio's stage presence and originality.

"Trust me, I needed you today," Cowell said. "I mean, that was fantastic. I love you and love the choreography you have going on around you. It was just brilliant."

While talking to the judges, Danica Hart explained the family singing group's motivation to appear on the popular NBC series.

"We've been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple of years, but it's been kind of hard," Danica said. "Country music doesn't always look like us."

"First of all, you might have just broken down that door with that song," Mandel responded. "I love the song. I love the energy. I love the look. You say country music doesn't look like you. That is your win, because you are going to be the original."

The successful audition inched the group closer to a larger goal that Swindle jokingly summed up in two words: world domination.

