For the latest divorce-inspired song off her forthcoming album Chemistry (out June 23), Kelly Clarkson recruited Steve Martin: a banjo ambassador whose filmography gets referenced in a clever lyrical analogy.

"I hate love, and 'The Notebook' lied," goes the lyrics to "I Hate Love." "'It's Complicated' is more like what happens, so you can keep Gosling and I'll take Steve Martin."

The Notebook (2004) stars Gosling and Rachel McAdams and idealizes new love. The messier rom-com It's Complicated (2009) lives up to its title via characters portrayed by Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin and Martin.

"I feel like both exist," Clarkson told Billboard about the plot lines of both romantic films. "One is the beginning, when everything is bright and shiny, and It's Complicated is more the reality."

Longtime banjoist Martin made sense as a special guest for a song that dances the line between sophisticated modern pop and pop-punk.

"I generally don't ask because I get very nervous about bothering people," Clarkson told Billboard. "But literally, within hours, I got an answer: 'Oh my God, he'd love to. When are you recording it?'"

Producer Jesse Shatkin stopped by Martin's house for a no-nonsense recording session.

"We ultimately went in to do something that could have taken 15 minutes, and we spent a couple hours just kind of jamming on the song," Shatkin explained. "He was really, really amazing at banjo but also really, really cared about getting it right."

Surprisingly, Martin is on the short list of favorite celebrities Clarkson has yet to encounter in person.

"My ideal moment is him coming on my show and then us performing it -- but I'll take just him coming on my show so we can talk and hang out so I can, like, meet him," she added.