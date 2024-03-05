Why John Legend Wants Kelly Clarkson to Return to 'The Voice'

During premiere week of "The Voice," John Legend decried the "unfair advantage" of Dan + Shay's "double chair." Now, Legend has his own ideas for who he'd choose to join him if he had his own double chair.

In a recent promo for "The Voice," producers asked the coaches to choose one artist to join them for their hypothetical double chair. For Legend, the choice was easy. He went with former "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson. Although Legend and Clarkson were competitors during their shared seasons of the show, the coach believes they'd make a seamless coaching pair.

"Kelly Clarkson is an amazing vocalist of course. Great voice coach," Legend says. "And we often went head to head on choices, which means we would turn for similar artists."

The other coaches also picked out their go-to coaches for a double chair. Reba McEntire said she'd enjoy coaching with Bruno Mars or former coach Niall Horan. Chance the Rapper says he'd enlist Justin Bieber for the task. As for Dan + Shay, they would love to bring back veteran coach Blake Shelton for the first-ever triple chair. The team would be called "Team Dan + Shay + Blake."

Although this exercise was purely theoretical, there's no doubt fans would love to see the return of Clarkson to "The Voice" stage. Unfortunately, the star is pretty resolute that her final run on Season 23 was her last season. Clarkson has since moved her talk show and her family to New York City, and she shared last year that she won't be returning to L.A. for "The Voice."

"I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle," she told USA Today in October 2023. "That was me saying 'bye' to 'The Voice' and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling.'"

Until these coaches' wishes come true, "The Voice" will stay as is. The show airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.