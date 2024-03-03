'The Voice': Reba’s Team Gift Is So Great John Legend Tried to Steal It

When singers compete on "The Voice," they not only get national exposure and a chance to launch their music career, but they also get the chance to enjoy some interesting team gifts. In the past, gifts have included T-Shirts, hoodies, jackets and other trinkets, but Reba McEntire was the first coach to offer food as her gift. On Season 24, she treated each new team member to a helping of her special tater tots, Reba's Tots. This year, she's keeping the Southern cuisine going, but with chicken tenders.

Similar to last year, every time a new singer joins Team Reba, she takes them to the side stage for a helping of Reba's Chicken Tenders. During the premiere episode, McEntire explained that chicken tenders are her "go-to" food item after a concert. And it seems like she's not the only one who likes them.

During a break from auditions on the show's first episode, McEntire was backstage preparing her tenders when she noticed some were missing. She turned to find John Legend with a mouth full of food and a "Reba's Chicken Tenders" bib with a barbecue sauce stain.

"Did you happen to see anybody eating the chicken tenders I have for all my contestants?" McEntire asked.

Legend denied taking the tenders, but McEntire wasn't fazed.

"You've got some barbecue sauce on you there, and you're also wearing a bib that says 'Reba's chicken tenders,'" she said.

"I am not sure how this got here," Legend responded, before running away.

While McEntire will have to keep an eye on Legend from now on, other coaches have tried to diminish McEntire's team gift.

In an interview during premiere night, Chance the Rapper called into the question the safety of McEntire's tenders.

"Reba brought chicken, presumably cooked chicken, but I don't think that this is FDA approved or anything," he said. "She's giving out food on set, NBC."

Watch for more antics between the coaches on "The Voice," Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

READ MORE: Reba McEntire Shares Sweet Message for Son Shelby on His 34th Birthday