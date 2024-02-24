Reba McEntire Shares Sweet Message for Son Shelby on His 34th Birthday

"Thank you God for letting me experience being a mama."

Reba McEntire celebrated the birthday of her only child, Shelby Blackstock, on Friday (Feb. 23) with a heartfelt social media post.

"I sure feel a lot better today than I did 34 years ago!," McEntire wrote in the caption. "From the first second I found out I was pregnant, up to today, this child is one of the biggest blessings of my life. Thank you, God for letting me experience being a mama. I love you, Shelby, with all my heart mind and soul."

Shelby is the lone son of McEntire and her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, and a half sibling to Kelly Clarkson's ex-spouse, Brandon Blackstock.

McEntire's son grew up to become a successful race car driver. The founder of outdoor clothing brand Hartland, Shelby wed Marissa Branch in 2022 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.'s Magic Kingdom, where Blackstock proposed.

Although Shelby was raised by country music royalty, his mom made a point to instill in him humility and kindness.

"When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win," McEntire told "Today's" Hoda Kotb in October of 2022. "He wouldn't have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"

As far as McEntire's concerned, she sees the fruits of her efforts when she looks at her son.

"A lot of people have told me you would never know [he] had been blessed with the life he was given," she said.

So far in February, McEntire has sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl and celebrated her son's 34th birthday. She'll close the month out next Monday (Feb. 26) with "The Voice's" return to NBC. This season, McEntire will be serving chicken tenders instead of tater tots.

READ MORE: Jelly Roll Speaks Out After Complaints About Recent Show